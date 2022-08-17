5 best Tiger Woods quotes on winning & success

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers ever. Woods' achievements in the sport saw him get inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The golfer is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history at 82.

Having spent years as the undisputed world leader in the PGA Official World Golf Rankings, Woods also has 18-time World Golf Championships to his name.

Woods began golfing as a child. He was famous from a young age, being looked at as a prodigy of the sport. Woods lived up to expectations by winning his first Masters in 1997 at the age of 21. The win came only a year after his pro golfing debut. The legendary golfer worked his way up and became one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

While the world celebrates Tiger Woods for his accolades, he has no plans to stop. The athlete continues to train and push himself for his next win. Woods has often revealed that the secret to his success is hard work. The PGA champion once admitted that he was not surprised by his championship wins as he worked hard to win them.

Tiger Woods' career is admirable. His accolades in the sport prove that nothing is impossible. But it's not just his career and accolades that are inspirational. Woods' mindset and, thus, his comments are highly inspiring.

Check out some of Tiger Woods' best quotes about 'winning and success.'

#5 - Give it everything you have

Tiger Woods once said:

“Days when you just don’t have it, you don’t pack it in, you give it everything you’ve. You grind it out.”

The quote explains Woods' mindset. The ace golfer always had his eyes set on winning and never backed out of a fight. Speaking about the same, Woods said that one must be ready to give everything, even during the low days.

#4 - Work ethic is key

Speaking about his path to success, Woods once said:

“People don’t understand that when I grew up, I was never the most talented, I was never the biggest, I was never the fastest, I certainly was never the strongest. The only thing I had was my work ethic, and that’s been what has gotten me this far.”

The PGA champion often speaks about his path to success. Woods has stated that he worked his way up. In this particular quote, the golfer mentions that he wasn't the strongest, but he used his commitment to pave the way to success.

#3 - Dream big

Woods once said:

“Never listen to other people’s expectations. You should live your life and live up to your own expectation.”

Having grown up with people's expectations, Woods knows how pressure can weigh on an athlete. However, he asks upcoming athletes not to pay attention to others' expectations. Woods states that one's own expectations should be big, and they must be fulfilled.

#2 - Keep pushing yourself

The 82-time PGA Tour winner once said:

“No matter how good you get, you can always get better, and that’s the exciting part.”

Tiger Woods is known for pushing boundaries. Even at the age of 46, Woods remains one of the sport's biggest names. While many who started alongside him hung up their boots long ago, Woods continued to push his limits on the pitch.

#1 - Believe in yourself

Speaking about his winning motto, Woods said:

“There’s no sense in going to a tournament if you don’t believe that you can win it. And that is the belief I have always had, and that is not going to change.”

Tiger Woods is a winner. He has proved the same on several occasions. Once, while speaking about his motivation to keep winning, Woods revealed that self-confidence was key. He mentioned that the athlete must first overcome doubts within to emerge victorious.

