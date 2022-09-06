How much is Tiger Woods' house in Jupiter, Florida?

Tiger Woods is a billionaire. According to Forbes, the golf icon’s net worth is over a billion. Per the magazine’s estimates, Woods joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and NBA legend Michael Jordan as the only athletes in the world with a value in billions. Woods has reportedly amassed a net worth of over $1.7 billion.

Recently, Tiger Woods’ income became a talking point after the athlete turned down a hefty offer from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Woods reportedly shot down an offer worth around a billion dollars to participate in the league. The player's saying no to the big fat check made many wonder about his assets.

Woods, during the prime of his career, was the highest-paid individual athlete in the world. He held the title for 10 consecutive years until 2012, and his assets stand as proof of the same. One of Woods’ biggest assets is his estate home. While he owns a number of properties around the world, the massive estate house in Jupiter, Florida, stands out.

How much is Tiger Woods’ Jupiter house worth?

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, split in 2010. Following the divorce, Woods continued to stay in the Jupiter Island house the couple had purchased for $40 million. However, the pro golfer gave the place an overhaul, completely changing the mansion. The original 9,000 square-foot Florida mansion was torn down to make way for an even bigger house worth a massive $54 million.

The mega-mansion is approximately 9,700 square feet. The golfer’s estate holds a total of five buildings. Apart from the mansion, the estate houses Woods’ golf studio, a guesthouse, a garage, and a boathouse with two private docks for his yacht. The 12-acre property along the Atlantic Ocean is looked upon by many as being one of the most luxurious properties owned by an athlete.

The amenities fitted into the 6,400 square-foot main building include a multimedia room, a home theater, a fully decked-out gym, an oxygen therapy room, and an elevator. Tiger Woods, who now lives there with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, and his two children, has a 3,300-square-foot living area. The athlete also has a tennis court/basketball court, a 100-foot swimming lap pool, a backyard practice facility, and a spa built into the area. The mansion is indeed a dream property to own.

Tiger Woods' other assets

Apart from the Jupiter estate house, Tiger Woods also owned a $5.6 million house in Orlando, Florida. Woods reportedly invested $100 million in a tropical residential resort in Nassau and also owns a house in the Bahamas. The ace golfer is also rumored to own a luxurious 62-acre private island in Sweden and a house in Hawaii. However, no details of Woods’ other homes are available as the athlete leads a silent life off the golf pitch.

It is worth noting that Woods’ net worth keeps growing every year. While he is currently earning less on the golf course as compared to his early years, Woods has built himself an empire that includes restaurants and bars. Moreover, the player continues to endorse multiple big-name brands.

The golfer recently announced a new short-format Monday night golf league with fellow golfer Rory McIlroy. It’s safe to say that the players will bag a huge sum from endorsing the tournament in association with the PGA Tour.

Edited by Babylona Bora