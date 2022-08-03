Are Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods friends? Relationship between the two explored

Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers in history and has the silverware to prove it. Woods’ name often comes up in conversations about the world’s greatest athletes. It is interesting to know that basketball legend Michael Jordan is one of the ace golfers’ good friends.

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are probably the two greatest personalities in their respective sports. The two athletes, largely recognized around the world, share a special bond. The two global sporting icons have often spent time together and have praised each other in interviews.

While Jordan has won six NBA titles and 10-scoring titles to his name, Woods holds a record 82 PGA tours and has bagged 15 major championships in his career. It is intriguing that the two athletes share an incredible bond despite being from different fields.

Jordan and Woods have a relationship that dates back decades. The two legends have also been spotted spending time on the golf course together. One can only wonder if Jordan was considering a golfing career after meeting Woods on the green pitch.

Interestingly, MJ also admitted in an interview that he would have pursued golf if he had seen Woods play from a young age.

The basketball legend turns 59 today. Michael Jordan on Tiger Woods in 2004.The basketball legend turns 59 today. Michael Jordan on Tiger Woods in 2004. 💯The basketball legend turns 59 today. https://t.co/x3PtWYXzi4

Michael Jordan has supported Tiger Woods in the past

MJ has even supported Woods emotionally during his struggles in the past. It is no secret that Tiger Woods’ life was not the best off the golf field. The world’s first multi-billion-dollar golfer had had to deal with marital troubles and was also involved in a car crash.

Jordan, while speaking around that time, said that he wished Woods a recovery from his personal struggles. Commenting on his friend’s personal life, the basketball legend said that he wanted Woods to 'achieve happiness'.

Furthermore, Jordan also advised Woods to become close with someone as the athlete was 'without a companion'. During the interview, the former Chicago Bulls star also revealed that the star golfer was highly sensitive in real life.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. https://t.co/VHD93MfeSl

The fallout between Jordan and Woods

It is pertinent to note that the two stars’ relationship has always been perfect. Woods and Jordan have had multiple disagreements in the past.

One such fall-out took place when Woods got upset by Jordan’s comments in an ESPN interview. Reportedly, The relationship between the two stars soured as they stopped talking to one another. However, reports later suggested that the two fixed their differences.

Notably, Tiger Woods has spoken about Jordan as being the more competitive athlete of the two. While the two share a good rapport, many fans and journalists across the world have dismissed their relationship a ‘hoax’.

According to these naysayers, the two mega stars maintained a relationship in the media to boost their public images. It is noteworthy that the two athletes have not spoken about one another in public for some time now.

