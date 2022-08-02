"I don't want to talk about this motherf**ker no more really man; I'm tired of Mike man" - 2x NBA champion reflects on how Michael Jordan developed his signature fadeaway

Throughout his NBA career, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had many unstoppable moves. Jordan's offensive arsenal was a sight, from his gravity-defying dunks to his nimble lay-ups.

Early in his career, MJ relied heavily on his freak athleticism. Each game, he would posterize guys who dared to contest his shots. This attribute made him a feared man once he stepped foot in the paint. As the years went by, he became more reliant on his inside game. This reliance helped the defense focus solely on his attack.

However, this proved an advantage for the Bulls' division rivals, the Detroit Pistons. Aside from the intense physicality they put on Jordan on the perimeter, it doubled whenever he decided to take it inside the painted area. The Pistons implemented the "Jordan Rules" whenever they played the Bulls.

Two-time champion Vernon Maxwell remembers how Jordan figured out how to use the turnaround jumper in his favor without getting beat inside the paint.

"I think with me and Mike, when we used to play against each other, he's like, he used to post me up all the time," Maxwell said their size difference became Jordan's advantage.

"He's a god-d**n 6'6, 218 [pounds] and he used to post me up all the time."

Maxwell ended with this:

"when he figured out that turnaround shit he used to pick me up with that ... I don't want to talk about this motherf**ker no more really man. I'm tired of Mike man."

Maxwell went on to say that MJ could score easily over smaller defenders like himself.

The fadeaway helped Michael Jordan inspire an entire generation of athletes

Michael Jordan's moves weren't the only ones that players right now copy

Many players today consider Michael Jordan the best basketball player ever to do it. During his 15-year NBA career, he has opened the doors for guards like him to dominate the league.

The 14-time All-Star made a huge impact all over the NBA and globally. Early in his playing days, he helped popularize the longer shorts that modern athletes use now. Steering away from the shorter shorts that NBA legends like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson used to wear, MJ became a trendsetter.

MJ's famous signature shoes also set the tone for another fashion-related impact on the court. Back then, the NBA favored Converse shoes more for their white color.

However, MJ went down a different route and wore his Air Jordan shoes, which the league didn't like. Jordan and Nike continued to go against league standards, which ultimately led the league to allow players to wear the sneakers during games.

Nowadays, we can see Jordan's sneakers worn by more than just athletes. These days, even music artists get a chance to collaborate with the Jordan Brand.

Michael Jordan's impact is felt globally. Jordan's influence is everywhere from the fadeaways, trashtalking and even the shoes of non-basketball players.

