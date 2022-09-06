Why is Tiger Woods's daughter named Sam?

In the world of golf, Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the legendary players. From being tied for the first position for most PGA Tour wins to creating numerous records, Woods has dedicated over three decades of his life to playing the sport.

But in addition to being a top golfer, Woods also fulfills a second, equally important role—that of a father. Woods shares two children, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods, with Elin Nordegren. In 2004, the couple tied the knot. However, they divorced in 2010. The American professional golfer is currently in a relationship with Erica Herman.

The reason behind Tiger Woods' naming his daughter Sam

GolfBet @GolfBet Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam, is introducing him at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony today Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam, is introducing him at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony today 🙌 🐅 https://t.co/yNwnTGXhjV

After the birth of his first child, Tiger Woods was questioned about the significance of his daughter’s name. She was born on June 18, 2007, a day after Woods secured the second position at the 2007 US Open.

Here is what the golfer said when it came to choosing the perfect name for his daughter:

"We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin's side, because she was born basically an extension of Father's Day, it just happened to fit.”

Tiger Woods also revealed that his father used to call him “Sam”, rather than “Tiger”:

"My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam. I said, 'All right, that's cool.'"

The American golfer expressed the early joys of fatherhood, back when Sam was born:

“It’s been fantastic these last couple weeks to have Sam Alexis as part of our life. It was a dream come true for both Elin and myself. I’ve been changing diapers and doing feedings. I definitely don’t sleep now. […] [I put a golf club in her hand.] She couldn’t quite hold it. But it was there.”

Sam Alexis recently presented her father at his induction ceremony at the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022. She addressed how her father survived a car crash accident and how he fought through his injuries and has now recovered. Here is what she said:

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. That is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter.[...] Dad, I inducted you in the Dad Hall of Fame a long time ago.”

Tiger Woods with his family at the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

A teary-eyed Woods got up on stage and stated the following:

“I’m lucky to be alive but also to still have the limb. Those are two crucial things.”

He also talked about the dedication that he has invested in playing golf over the years.

“I made practicing so difficult, hurt so much, because I wanted to make sure that I was ready come game time. I hit thousands of balls, hands bleeding, aching, just so that I could play in a tournament. […] This is an individual award, but it's actually a team award. All of you allowed me to get here.”

Tiger Woods concluded by stating that his award is the result of everyone's efforts.

Edited by Babylona Bora