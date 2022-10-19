Which PGA Tour event has the biggest prize purse? How does it compare to LIV Golf?

The PGA Tour has a lot of events throughout the year, many of them with incredible cash prizes for the winner. Naturally, every golfer from Tiger Woods to Beau Hossler wants to win each and every time.

Depending on the level of the tournament, the prize purse will vary. Higher-profile tournaments tend to carry bigger purses.

Given how many tournaments there are on the PGA Tour, golfers who do well in them can really end up with a strong year financially. It doesn't even require a win in each tournament, which would be nearly impossible to pull off.

The question remains: which one has the biggest prize purse? If a golfer was to try and prioritize a tournament to win, which one would they go for? Here's what the purse looks like for a few of them.

The best payday from a PGA Tour event comes from winning The Players Championship. The total prize purse is $20 million, with a $3,600,000 payout for the winner.

That is not, however, the best money someone can make on the PGA Tour. Rather, the Tour Championship carries the biggest prize purse, but is not an event.

This prize purse is considered a bonus pool for golfers for the long season and carries a $75 million prize pool. The top 30 golfers earn a portion of that, with the winner receiving $18 million.

Here are a few other tournaments and their prize purses:

U.S. Open- $17.5 million

Winner- $3,150,000

The Masters- $15 million

Winner- $2.7 million

PGA Championship- $15 million

Winner- $2.7 million

FedEx St. Jude Championship- $15 million

Winner- $2.7 million

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play- $12 million

Winner- $2,160,000

The Genesis Invitational- $12 million

Winner- $2,160,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational- $12 million

Winner- $2,160,000

The Memorial- $12 million

Winner- $2,160,000

The Open Championship- $11.5 million

Winner- $2,070,000

Simply put, successful golfers can make a lot of money from placing well in a few tournaments across the year.

How do the best PGA Tour prize purses compare to LIV Golf?

It's no secret that LIV Golf has largely been buying its players. They have successfully lured several top golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and many others.

Many of them have cited the increase in finances that LIV offered. They reportedly paid millions to many golfers just to sign on.

LIV Golf tournaments carry a hefty prize purse more often than not, too. It was reported that next year, the new league would have 14 total events with a cumulative prize purse of an astounding $405 million.

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three (Image: Getty)

Right now, they have eight tournaments with a prize purse of $255 million. The goal is to maximize their product, as CEO Greg Norman put it, according to Bleacher Report:

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport's true potential."

For comparison, while the aforementioned PGA Tour events aren't all of them, the 10 events listed have a cumulative prize pool of $142 million.

