What driver does Scottie Scheffler use?

Scottie Scheffler is one of the best golfers in the world. At the time of writing, he was the World Number 1 Golfer, as ranked by Official World Golf Ranking. He has been in that spot for 30 consecutive weeks. Put simply, there aren't many golfers at or above his level currently playing.

He has six professional wins, and he's only been playing at the professional level since 2018. He's off to an incredible start to his career. He is also the most recent Master's Champion.

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

All that success comes from a few different things. For starters, he's one of the most skilled golfers today. One doesn't win a Master's or be the top-ranked golfer for almost a year without having an incredible skillset.

He's also got a ton of dedication. Golf is a sport that hinges on the little things, so to be so successful, as Scheffler has, he would have to have an intense dedication to being great.

One final thing that often contributes to greatness routinely gets overlooked: the equipment. Good players can certainly overcome lousy equipment, but great players know what they need and how to utilize it.

Given how important driving is to the game of golf, it's vital to have a good driver. Which one does the most recent Master's champion use?

The golfer uses TaylorMade's Stealth Plus Driver. About the equipment brand, he said, according to Today'sGolfer:

“TaylorMade equipment has been integral in my career for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited to formally be a part of their roster of elite golfers. I’ve worked with TaylorMade’s team on Tour for multiple seasons and their commitment to getting the right equipment in my bag was a driving force in joining Team TaylorMade.”

It's one of the best in the game and has undoubtedly helped Scheffler perform at an elite level.

What to know about Scottie Scheffler's driver

According to Golf.com, his driver is new and improved. When he uses it, he feels like he's going to do well:

“This driver, to me, looked better than their older heads did. There was more going on with the top of the driver with the older one — like different colors — and it sometimes looked open to me. When I set [the Stealth] down, it looks really square.”

Many golfers like using his driver, and it's widely considered one of the best in the game. Sometimes, the most popular is also the best. As for Scheffler's driver, it doesn't matter all that much if a lot of other people use it as long as he's got the best.

A key draw to this particular driver is that it's very adjustable. Golfers have different bodies and different stances and swings. That requires a very adjustable driver, and the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver is just that.

Though that isn't the driver's main appeal, it's also a reasonably forgiving driver, which can be very helpful when on the range.

Poll : 0 votes