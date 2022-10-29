Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer team up for the PopStroke Tour Championship TaylorMade $25K Showdown

After a successful CJ Cup outing last week, the PGA Tour headed directly to Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. While the best players on the PGA Tour embarked on the journey, some made their way to the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade.

Golfers arrive at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida. The event, held from Oct 26-28, saw golfers take on one another for an exciting prize of $20,000. The PopStroke Tour Championship attracted 200 two-man teams with its combined purse of $125,000, and needless to say, things got exciting.

PopStroke @PopstrokeGolf CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the @ps_tourchamp Team Championship, Jacob Stasiulewicz & Chris Johnson! TODAY, they will go up against @rickiefowler & @paulacreamer1 , in the @taylormadegolf $25K Showdown. LOCALS - come watch the Showdown live @popstroke Sarasota! CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of the @ps_tourchamp Team Championship, Jacob Stasiulewicz & Chris Johnson! TODAY, they will go up against @rickiefowler & @paulacreamer1 , in the @taylormadegolf $25K Showdown. LOCALS - come watch the Showdown live @popstroke Sarasota! https://t.co/iGaDVsvHK4

Interestingly, part of the Popstroke championship was held at the PopStroke Miniature Golf Course at The Mall at University Town Center. Founded by CEO Greg Bartolo in partnership with legendary golfer Tiger Woods, PopStroke is an 18-hole course that promises the best quality green for golfers.

The inaugural event of the championship came to an end on Friday. The event, with a combined purse of $125,000, saw the Jacob Stasiulewicz & Chris Johnson duo take the top prize. The duo beat 99 other teams to take the $20,000. The duo now get a chance to double down on their earnings as they get a chance to compete in a final against PGA pro Rickey Fowler and LPGA pro Paula Creamer.

Yes, you heard that right. The team winning the championship will head out to take on a team of Rickey Fowler and Paula Creamer. The winner of the event will take home a $25,000 check. Needless to say, the faceoff will be the most exciting event on the PopStroke calendar. The individual play championship is scheduled from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the $25k showdown will follow today. Locals can pop in by the PopStroke Sarasota course and watch the showdown live.

Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer join the PopStroke Tour Championship

Earlier this month, the PopStroke Tour Championship announced that PGA pro Rickey Fowler and LPGA pro Paula Creamer would be joining the championship finals. The duo was announced as a team for the TaylorMade $25K Showdown. The event will take place in Florida at the 18-hole putting courses designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design.

Visit Sarasota County @VisitSarasota The winners will go head-to-head against Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer, in the $25K Taylormadegolf Showdown. #VisitSarasota Today is the final day of the PopStroke Tour Championship happening at PopStroke SarasotaThe winners will go head-to-head against Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer, in the $25K Taylormadegolf Showdown. Today is the final day of the PopStroke Tour Championship happening at PopStroke Sarasota ⛳ The winners will go head-to-head against Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer, in the $25K Taylormadegolf Showdown. ☀️🌴 #VisitSarasota https://t.co/VKC5S08bgO

It goes without saying that Fowler and Creamer are among the most popular players on the PGA and LPGA. Making the announcement, PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli had said that bringing in a ‘world-class Pro team’ added to the excitement of the event.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Tour Championship, Greg Bartoli said:

“We are thrilled that Rickie and Paula have agreed to compete in our inaugural Tour Championship… In addition, we are excited to partner with TaylorMade and Bally Sports as we bring this competition to a national stage in seeking the best putter in the world. The response has been incredible with players from across the country as well as players from several countries across the world. We are adding to the excitement by bringing a world-class Pro team with Rickie and Paula to challenge the PTC Team winners.”

For viewers, the PopStroke Tour Championship will be aired as a one-hour live-to-tape broadcast on Bally Sports on November 20.

