What is CJ Cup 2022 prize money?

The CJ Cup 2022 is underway at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina and will conclude on Sunday, October 23. In the first round, World No. 97 and 116, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland shared the lead by posting a 6-under 65. Falling short of one point, five players including defending champion Rory McIlroy, rising star, Tom Kim, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark tied for 3rd at 5 under. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished 44th at even par.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR A strong start for the defending champ A strong start for the defending champ 💪 https://t.co/uejI9PJJvq

The CJ Cup marks the return of the PGA Tour in the United States after the Zozo Championship in Japan. Inaugurated in 2017, it was originally designed to be held in South Korea but was shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where it has remained ever since across different locations. The previous year, the CJ Cup was held at the Summit Club in Las Vegas.

CJ Cup 2022 prize money and how much players will receive according to their rank

The CJ Cup 2022 hosts a strong field of 78 players that includes 15 out of the top 20 players in the world. This is the fifth PGA Tour tournament this season set at a $10.5 million prize purse, the second highest in the fall season. Ever since its first edition in 2017, the CJ Cup prize money has been modified three times. This year, there is an increase of $7,50,000 as compared to the $9.75 million prize purse in 2021.

Take a look below to see what each golfer will win at the CJ Cup 2022 depending on their rank. All players who finish all four rounds win a certain amount of prize money.

1 $1,890,000

2 $1,134,000

3 $714,000

4 $504,000

5 $420,000

6 $378,000

7 $351,750

8 $325,500

9 $304,500

10 $283,500

11 $262,500

12 $241,500

13 $220,500

14 $199,500

15 $187,320

16 $175,980

17 $165,480

18 $154,980

19 $144,480

20 $133,980

21 $123,480

22 $115,080

23 $106,680

24 $98,280

25 $89,880

26 $81,480

27 $78,330

28 $75,180

29 $72,030

30 $68,880

31 $65,730

32 $62,580

33 $59,430

34 $56,805

35 $54,180

36 $51,555

37 $48,930

38 $46,830

39 $44,730

40 $42,630

41 $40,530

42 $38,430

43 $36,330

44 $34,230

45 $32,130

46 $30,030

47 $27,930

48 $26,250

49 $24,780

50 $23,940

51 $23,310

52 $22,680

53 $22,260

54 $21,840

55 $21,630

56 $21,420

57 $21,210

58 $21,000

59 $20,790

60 $20,580

61 $20,370

62 $20,160

63 $19,950

64 $19,740

65 $19,530

66 $19,320

67 $19,110

68 $18,900

69 $18,690

70 $18,480

71 $18,270

72 $18,060

73 $17,850

74 $17,640

75 $17,430

76 $17,220

77 $17,010

78 $16,800

Beyond the prize money, the winner also receives 500 FedEx Cup points and 50 Official World ranking points. This includes a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour as well as direct entry into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championships, and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The CJ Cup 2022 will be covered live on the Golf Channel, PGA Tour official website, and Peacock. It will be exciting to watch who takes the lead in the second round of the competition considering the strong pool of golfers on the field.

Poll : 0 votes