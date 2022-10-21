What is CJ Cup 2022 prize money?

The CJ Cup 2022 is underway at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina and will conclude on Sunday, October 23. In the first round, World No. 97 and 116, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland shared the lead by posting a 6-under 65. Falling short of one point, five players including defending champion Rory McIlroy, rising star, Tom Kim, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark tied for 3rd at 5 under. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished 44th at even par.
The CJ Cup marks the return of the PGA Tour in the United States after the Zozo Championship in Japan. Inaugurated in 2017, it was originally designed to be held in South Korea but was shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where it has remained ever since across different locations. The previous year, the CJ Cup was held at the Summit Club in Las Vegas.
CJ Cup 2022 prize money and how much players will receive according to their rank
The CJ Cup 2022 hosts a strong field of 78 players that includes 15 out of the top 20 players in the world. This is the fifth PGA Tour tournament this season set at a $10.5 million prize purse, the second highest in the fall season. Ever since its first edition in 2017, the CJ Cup prize money has been modified three times. This year, there is an increase of $7,50,000 as compared to the $9.75 million prize purse in 2021.
Take a look below to see what each golfer will win at the CJ Cup 2022 depending on their rank. All players who finish all four rounds win a certain amount of prize money.
1 $1,890,000
2 $1,134,000
3 $714,000
4 $504,000
5 $420,000
6 $378,000
7 $351,750
8 $325,500
9 $304,500
10 $283,500
11 $262,500
12 $241,500
13 $220,500
14 $199,500
15 $187,320
16 $175,980
17 $165,480
18 $154,980
19 $144,480
20 $133,980
21 $123,480
22 $115,080
23 $106,680
24 $98,280
25 $89,880
26 $81,480
27 $78,330
28 $75,180
29 $72,030
30 $68,880
31 $65,730
32 $62,580
33 $59,430
34 $56,805
35 $54,180
36 $51,555
37 $48,930
38 $46,830
39 $44,730
40 $42,630
41 $40,530
42 $38,430
43 $36,330
44 $34,230
45 $32,130
46 $30,030
47 $27,930
48 $26,250
49 $24,780
50 $23,940
51 $23,310
52 $22,680
53 $22,260
54 $21,840
55 $21,630
56 $21,420
57 $21,210
58 $21,000
59 $20,790
60 $20,580
61 $20,370
62 $20,160
63 $19,950
64 $19,740
65 $19,530
66 $19,320
67 $19,110
68 $18,900
69 $18,690
70 $18,480
71 $18,270
72 $18,060
73 $17,850
74 $17,640
75 $17,430
76 $17,220
77 $17,010
78 $16,800
Beyond the prize money, the winner also receives 500 FedEx Cup points and 50 Official World ranking points. This includes a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour as well as direct entry into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championships, and Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The CJ Cup 2022 will be covered live on the Golf Channel, PGA Tour official website, and Peacock. It will be exciting to watch who takes the lead in the second round of the competition considering the strong pool of golfers on the field.