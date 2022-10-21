The CJ Cup 2022: Day 1 leaderboard and Day 2 tee times

Day 1 of the 2022 CJ Cup ended on Thursday, October 20. The event opener at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, saw some strong performances from the field of 78. While golfers including Cam Davis, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark had a strong round, it was Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland who came out on top.
As the PGA Tour returned to the US after a break, American duo Mullinax and Woodland took an early lead. The duo led the CJ Cup field, which included 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, scoring 6-under 65s.
Meanwhile, World No. 2 McIlroy, along with his playing partner Tom Kim, fired an opening round of 5-under 66, settling for T3.
The CJ Cup 2022: Day 1 leaderboard
As the CJ Cup 2022 enters Day 2, golfers including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will look to up the game. Tom Kim, who also had a good Thursday, will also look to carry forward the form.
With Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland tied for the top spot, with six players tied for T3, the tournament is expected to have some solid twists on Friday, October 21.
Here’s the full leaderboard at the end of Day 1 of the CJ Cup:
- T1 - Trey Mullinax
- T1 - Gary Woodland
- T3 - Aaron Wise
- T3 - Wyndham Clark
- T3 - Tom Kim
- T3 - Rory McIlroy
- T3 - Cam Davis
- T3 - Kurt Kitayama
- T9 - Viktor Hovland
- T9 - Si Woo Kim
- T9 - Taylor Moore
- T9 - Tyrrell Hatton
- T9 - Seamus Power
- T9 - Sungjae Im
- T15 - Brendan Steele
- T15 - Denny McCarthy
- T15 - Tom Hoge
- T15 - Brendon Todd
- T15 - Shane Lowry
- T15 - Justin Thomas
- T15 - Lee Hodges
- T15 - Brian Harman
- T15 - K.H. Lee
- T15 - Sebastián Muñoz
- T15 - Billy Horschel
- T26 - Sanghyun Park
- T26 - Danny Willett
- T26 - Andrew Putnam
- T26 - Lucas Glover
- T26 - Jason Day
- T26 - Jon Rahm
- T26 - Maverick McNealy
- T26 - Alex Noren
- T26 - J.J. Spaun
- T26 - Harris English
- T26 - Taylor Montgomery
- T37 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T37 - Corey Conners
- T37 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- T37 - Sam Burns
- T37 - John Huh
- T37 - Collin Morikawa
- T37 - Alex Smalley
- T44 - Emiliano Grillo
- T44 - Yongjun Bae
- T44 - Adam Hadwin
- T44 - Keegan Bradley
- T44 - Mito Pereira
- T44 - Chris Kirk
- T44 - Keith Mitchell
- T44 - Matt Kuchar
- T44 - Sepp Straka
- T44 - Webb Simpson
- T44 - Scottie Scheffler
- T44 - Hideki Matsuyama
- T56 - Scott Stallings
- T56 - Troy Merritt
- T56 - Davis Riley
- T56 - Max Homa
- T56 - Bio Kim
- T61 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T61 - Byeong Hun An
- T61 - Luke List
- T61 - Kevin Kisner
- T61 - Cameron Young
- T61 - S.H. Kim
- T67 - Yeongsu Kim
- T67 - Rickie Fowler
- T67 - Justin Suh
- T67 - Chanmin Jung
- T67 - Russell Henley
- T67 - J.T. Poston
- T73 - Chez Reavie
- T73 - Jordan Spieth
- T75 - Ryan Palmer
- T75 - Yoseop Seo
- 77 - Sanghun Shin
- 78 - Sahith Theegala
The CJ Cup 2022: Round 2 Tee Times (all times EDT)
Here are the tee times for Day 2 of the CJ Cup.
First tee, Friday -
- 8:15 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung
- 8:27 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin
- 8:39 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley
- 8:51 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman
- 9:03 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar
- 9:15 am- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9:27 am- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz
- 9:39 am- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson
- 9:51 am- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa
- 10:08 am- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
- 10:20 am- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:32 am- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo
- 10:44 am- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim
- 10:56 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim
- 11:08 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park
- 11:20 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae
- 11:32 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy
- 11:44 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin
- 12:01 pm- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover
- 12:13 pm- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland
- 12:25 pm- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 12:37 pm- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim
- 12:49 pm- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
- 1:01 pm- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler
- 1:13 pm- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy
- 1:25 pm- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh
The live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022 is available for viewing on the Golf Channel.