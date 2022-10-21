The CJ Cup 2022: Day 1 leaderboard and Day 2 tee times

Day 1 of the 2022 CJ Cup ended on Thursday, October 20. The event opener at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, saw some strong performances from the field of 78. While golfers including Cam Davis, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark had a strong round, it was Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland who came out on top.

As the PGA Tour returned to the US after a break, American duo Mullinax and Woodland took an early lead. The duo led the CJ Cup field, which included 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, scoring 6-under 65s.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 McIlroy, along with his playing partner Tom Kim, fired an opening round of 5-under 66, settling for T3.

The CJ Cup 2022: Day 1 leaderboard

As the CJ Cup 2022 enters Day 2, golfers including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will look to up the game. Tom Kim, who also had a good Thursday, will also look to carry forward the form.

With Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland tied for the top spot, with six players tied for T3, the tournament is expected to have some solid twists on Friday, October 21.

Here’s the full leaderboard at the end of Day 1 of the CJ Cup:

T1 - Trey Mullinax

T1 - Gary Woodland

T3 - Aaron Wise

T3 - Wyndham Clark

T3 - Tom Kim

T3 - Rory McIlroy

T3 - Cam Davis

T3 - Kurt Kitayama

T9 - Viktor Hovland

T9 - Si Woo Kim

T9 - Taylor Moore

T9 - Tyrrell Hatton

T9 - Seamus Power

T9 - Sungjae Im

T15 - Brendan Steele

T15 - Denny McCarthy

T15 - Tom Hoge

T15 - Brendon Todd

T15 - Shane Lowry

T15 - Justin Thomas

T15 - Lee Hodges

T15 - Brian Harman

T15 - K.H. Lee

T15 - Sebastián Muñoz

T15 - Billy Horschel

T26 - Sanghyun Park

T26 - Danny Willett

T26 - Andrew Putnam

T26 - Lucas Glover

T26 - Jason Day

T26 - Jon Rahm

T26 - Maverick McNealy

T26 - Alex Noren

T26 - J.J. Spaun

T26 - Harris English

T26 - Taylor Montgomery

T37 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T37 - Corey Conners

T37 - Matt Fitzpatrick

T37 - Sam Burns

T37 - John Huh

T37 - Collin Morikawa

T37 - Alex Smalley

T44 - Emiliano Grillo

T44 - Yongjun Bae

T44 - Adam Hadwin

T44 - Keegan Bradley

T44 - Mito Pereira

T44 - Chris Kirk

T44 - Keith Mitchell

T44 - Matt Kuchar

T44 - Sepp Straka

T44 - Webb Simpson

T44 - Scottie Scheffler

T44 - Hideki Matsuyama

T56 - Scott Stallings

T56 - Troy Merritt

T56 - Davis Riley

T56 - Max Homa

T56 - Bio Kim

T61 - Tommy Fleetwood

T61 - Byeong Hun An

T61 - Luke List

T61 - Kevin Kisner

T61 - Cameron Young

T61 - S.H. Kim

T67 - Yeongsu Kim

T67 - Rickie Fowler

T67 - Justin Suh

T67 - Chanmin Jung

T67 - Russell Henley

T67 - J.T. Poston

T73 - Chez Reavie

T73 - Jordan Spieth

T75 - Ryan Palmer

T75 - Yoseop Seo

77 - Sanghun Shin

78 - Sahith Theegala

The CJ Cup 2022: Round 2 Tee Times (all times EDT)

Here are the tee times for Day 2 of the CJ Cup.

First tee, Friday -

8:15 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung

8:27 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin

8:39 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley

8:51 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman

9:03 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar

9:15 am- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton

9:27 am- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz

9:39 am- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson

9:51 am- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa

10:08 am- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young

10:20 am- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama

10:32 am- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo

10:44 am- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim

10:56 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim

11:08 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park

11:20 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae

11:32 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy

11:44 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin

12:01 pm- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover

12:13 pm- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland

12:25 pm- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

12:37 pm- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim

12:49 pm- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

1:01 pm- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler

1:13 pm- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy

1:25 pm- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh

The live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022 is available for viewing on the Golf Channel.

