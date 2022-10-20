Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as a young global star with an impressive resume of multiple titles and wins.

The four-time major champion is one of only three players to win four majors by the age of 25. He is also a two-time PGA Championship winner, having bagged the prestigious tournament in 2012 and 2014.

He will be seen in action in the upcoming CJ Cup, where he is the defending champion. Known for giving the best interviews, he and star golfer Tom Kim gave a special moment during the press conference for the upcoming tournament.

While McIlroy was speaking to the press, Kim surprisingly took to the mic and asked a question, probably on behalf of every golf fan and budding golfer.

He asked:

"Rory, I have a question for you. What's it like having so much success as a young player? Coming out and many years on tour, how do you manage all that?"

McIlroy gave the sweetest response, crediting the young Kim for the tremendous success he himself has received at a young age. Kim became only the second player after Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21.

McIlroy chuckled, replying to Kim:

"I didn't have as much success as you're having at such a young age."

However, McIlroy gave an answer to Kim's question about what achieving success at a young age entails.

"Like I think when you start to have success at a young age, you're going to - I think the biggest thing that I realized is managing your time. You're going to be pulled in so many different directions."

McIlroy used Kim himself as an example of how to handle success. He reiterated the importance of not losing sight:

"You've got one, two, three, four, I can see five sponsors on you at this point, right? So it's just trying to manage your time to realize what got you to this position, right? Why are you a two-time PGA Tour winner, why are you such a great player? And it's the time that you put into it and it's the practice, it's not losing sight of that. I think that's the thing."

"I've almost found it easier to get to No.1 in the world than staying there" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at The CJ Cup - Preview Day 3 (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nothing is more inspiring for young, budding athletes than when top athletes give insightful advice. Similarly, Rory McIlroy dropped some pearls of wisdom after Tom Kim asked him what it was like to gain success at a young age.

McIlroy said that earning success is often easier than maintaining success:

"I was speaking here just before you came in that I've almost found it easier to get to No.1 in the world than staying there. I think staying there is harder. I think you've got a bulls-eye on your back, you've got to work harder, everyone's coming after you."

Rory McIlroy highlighted not forgetting the journey that got somebody in a successful position:

"That's the one thing I would say is just managing your time and not forgetting why you're in this position and why you're so lucky to get to play with me the next two days."

He replied that the joke went over everyone's head:

"And that was a joke that went over everyone's head."

Such wholesome moments in sport are the most memorable. The opening rounds will feature a stellar trio of Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler. The CJ Cup begins on October 20 and will be held at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.

