Who is Tom Kim's caddie?

South Korean golfer Tom Kim created history on Monday when he won the Shriners Children’s Open. He is only the second player after Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour tournaments before the age of 21. The 20-year-old also executed a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Presidents Cup, eclipsing prominent golfers of the US team.

Before the Presidents Cup, in September, Tom Kim hired experienced caddie Joe Skovron. Their partnership has given some pleasant results in a short while.

Skovron previously caddied for Ricky Fowler for 13 long years. He has been at three Presidents Cups. This year, the coveted tournament was at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the same course where Fowler won his first PGA Tour title at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship. Joe Skovron therefore knew the field very well and that experience seems to have paid off for Tom Kim given his recent performances.

Tom Kim and Joe Skovron's brilliant show at the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim and Joe Skovron at the 2022 Presidents Cup - Day Three (Image via Getty Images/Rob Carr)

Joe Skovron is a veteran caddie who knows the ins and outs of international tournaments like the back of his hand. He first took notice of young Tom Kim at the Scottish Open this summer. It was Kim's agent Ben Harrison from Sport Five who sought out the experienced caddie.

After the Presidents Cup, Skovron was at Tom Kim's side when he achieved the incredible feat of winning his second PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children's Open on Monday. And looking at the way both of them worked together, nobody could have said it was just their second competition.

Tom hit a strong closing five-under 66, beating World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay to take away the title. Kim thanked Skovron for it, as quoted by the Golf Channel.

"I think I’ve got to give big credit to Joe, my caddie. He really kept me in it and we had a really good game plan coming into the week, and it paid off. I’m having fun playing on the PGA Tour. It’s awesome."

Before hitting the second shot on the par 59th during the third round, Kim was going back and forth between how he should approach the shot. He was worried about hitting it too far and ending up having to face a difficult third shot. However, Skovron kept his cool and accurately guided and mentored Kim to hit a brilliant shot. He even offered to take responsibility for it, as Kim was a little unsure about it.

And Skovron was absolutely correct in his judgment—a fact that Kim agreed with later.

"Good call, Joe. Great call."

In a very short time, Skovron has learnt how Kim and his game work. And Kim's excellent show speaks for itself. Skovron is expected to support Kim at the upcoming ZOZO Championship and CJ Cup this fall.

The way this duo has gelled together in just two competitions, they seem to be in it for the long run.

