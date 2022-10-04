How did Rickie Fowler meet Allison Stokke?

Rickie Fowler is one of the best golfers in the world. He spent several weeks ranked as the top amateur player in 2007 and 2008 and even won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. He's currently on the PGA Tour, one of the holdouts who did not leave for LIV Golf.

Fowler is married to Allison Stokke and they have one child together. Given how famous the pro golfer is, is his wife also famous? Who is Allison Stokke and how did the couple meet?

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke: Complete guide to the celebrity relationship

In this day and age, there are several different ways to meet someone. However, one of the most prominent ways is via the internet. With so many social media platforms and dating apps available, it's easier than ever to try and connect with someone.

That's how the two met in 2017. Fowler reached out to his eventual wife on social media. In an interview with Rocket Mortgage in 2020, he said this:

“I reached out to her on social media. It seemed like she was the kind of person that would fit with who I am... She’s very genuine, obviously very beautiful and someone I felt would be fun to be around.”

It is speculated that they got together in March of 2017 according to social media comment suggestions, but were officially together the month after that. They got engaged in the middle of 2018 and married in October 2019.

In fact, Fowler's proposal was aided by colleague and friend Justin Thomas. The three of them went to Southampton in 2018 before the U.S. Open to unwind. It was there that Thomas and Fowler hatched the proposal idea.

Thomas, Fowler and Stokke took a walk on the beach, with Thomas electing to hang back and take photos, perfectly able to capture the romantic moment. One question remains, though: Who exactly is Allison Stokke?

Stokke was born in California and was a top-flight pole vaulter in high school, breaking an impressive number of records at that level.

She was catapulted into the limelight during high school thanks to a picture that went viral. She wasn't doing anything weird or inappropriate, rather she was just preparing for a meet.

However, the picture went viral thanks to media outlets and their readers salivating over how good the then-17-year-old looked, rather than how good she was at pole vaulting.

The Presidents Cup - Round One

Thanks to her high school performance, Stokke received an athletic scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley. She studied Sociology there.

She continued to pole vault in college. She competed in a couple of NCAA Division I Championships. She even went on to try out for the United States Olympic Team for the London Olympics in 2012, but she ultimately came up short of that goal.

After that, she became a sportswear model for Nike and Athleta. She continued to pole vault, though, partnering with GoPro to use their cameras to showcase the inner workings of the sport and how it all worked.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rocket Mortgage, Celeb Answers and H/T Sportskeeda.

