The CJ Cup 2022: Tee times and where to watch

After a break, the PGA Tour is now returning to the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina for the CJ Cup 2022. The event will take place between October 19 and 23.
It will feature six of the 10 top players in the World Rankings, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa will be others to tee it up on Thursday.
The CJ Cup, which made its debut in 2017 as the first PGA Tour event in Korea, will be played in South Carolina after its temporary shift to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only its second tour event since its inception, the Congaree will look to make it the best event possible.
Defending champion Rory McIlroy comes into the CJ Cup 2022 as the favorite. The FedEx cup winner will look to take the 500 FedEx Cup points and the $1.89 million paycheck for the win.
The CJ Cup 2022 Schedule
Wednesday, October 19, 2022- Official Pro-Am
- Tee Times: 9.00 – 11.10 am
Thursday, October 20, 2022- First Round
- Tee Times: 8.00 am. – 1.10 pm
Friday, October 21, 2022- Second Round
- Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm
Saturday, October 22, 2022- Third Round
- Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm
Sunday, October 23, 2022- Final Round
- Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm
The live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022 will be done by Golf Channel. The event will be covered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3-6 pm EDT. It will be covered from 2:30-5:30 pm EDT on Sunday.
The CJ Cup 2022 round 1 Tee Times (all times EDT)
First tee, Thursday
- 8:15 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim
- 8:27 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park
- 8:39 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae
- 8:51 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy
- 9:03 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin
- 9:15 am- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover
- 9:27 am- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland
- 9:39 am- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 9:51 am- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim
- 10:08 am- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
- 10:20 am- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler
- 10:32 am- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy
- 10:44 am- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh
- 10:56 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung
- 11:08 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin
- 11:20 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley
- 11:32 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman
- 11:44 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar
- 12:01 pm- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:13 pm- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz
- 12:25 pm- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson
- 12:37 pm- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa
- 12:49 pm- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
- 1:01 pm- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:13 pm- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo
- 1:25 pm- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim
The CJ Cup 2022 round 2 Tee Times
First tee, Friday
- 8:15 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung
- 8:27 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin
- 8:39 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley
- 8:51 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman
- 9:03 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar
- 9:15 am- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9:27 am- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz
- 9:39 am- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson
- 9:51 am- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa
- 10:08 am- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young
- 10:20 am- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:32 am- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo
- 10:44 am- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim
- 10:56 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim
- 11:08 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park
- 11:20 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae
- 11:32 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy
- 11:44 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin
- 12:01 pm- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover
- 12:13 pm- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland
- 12:25 pm- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 12:37 pm- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim
- 12:49 pm- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
- 1:01 pm- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler
- 1:13 pm- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy
- 1:25 pm- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh