The CJ Cup 2022: Tee times and where to watch

After a break, the PGA Tour is now returning to the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina for the CJ Cup 2022. The event will take place between October 19 and 23.

It will feature six of the 10 top players in the World Rankings, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa will be others to tee it up on Thursday.

The CJ Cup, which made its debut in 2017 as the first PGA Tour event in Korea, will be played in South Carolina after its temporary shift to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only its second tour event since its inception, the Congaree will look to make it the best event possible.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy comes into the CJ Cup 2022 as the favorite. The FedEx cup winner will look to take the 500 FedEx Cup points and the $1.89 million paycheck for the win.

The CJ Cup 2022 Schedule

Wednesday, October 19, 2022- Official Pro-Am

Tee Times: 9.00 – 11.10 am

Thursday, October 20, 2022- First Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am. – 1.10 pm

Friday, October 21, 2022- Second Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

Saturday, October 22, 2022- Third Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

Sunday, October 23, 2022- Final Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

The live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022 will be done by Golf Channel. The event will be covered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3-6 pm EDT. It will be covered from 2:30-5:30 pm EDT on Sunday.

The CJ Cup 2022 round 1 Tee Times (all times EDT)

First tee, Thursday

8:15 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim

8:27 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park

8:39 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae

8:51 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy

9:03 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin

9:15 am- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover

9:27 am- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland

9:39 am- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

9:51 am- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim

10:08 am- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

10:20 am- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler

10:32 am- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy

10:44 am- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh

10:56 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung

11:08 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin

11:20 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley

11:32 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman

11:44 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar

12:01 pm- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton

12:13 pm- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz

12:25 pm- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson

12:37 pm- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa

12:49 pm- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young

1:01 pm- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama

1:13 pm- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo

1:25 pm- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim

The CJ Cup 2022 round 2 Tee Times

First tee, Friday

8:15 am- John Huh, Lee Hodges, Chanmin Jung

8:27 am- Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Sanghun Shin

8:39 am- Russell Henley, Alex Noren, Davis Riley

8:51 am- Ryan Palmer, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman

9:03 am- J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Matt Kuchar

9:15 am- J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyrrell Hatton

9:27 am- K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Sebastián Muñoz

9:39 am- Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Webb Simpson

9:51 am- Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa

10:08 am- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young

10:20 am- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama

10:32 am- Alex Smalley, S.H. Kim, Yoseop Seo

10:44 am- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, Bio Kim

10:56 am- Aaron Wise, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yeongsu Kim

11:08 am- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Sanghyun Park

11:20 am- Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Yongjun Bae

11:32 am- Corey Conners, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy

11:44 am- Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin

12:01 pm- Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge, Lucas Glover

12:13 pm- Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland

12:25 pm- Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

12:37 pm- Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Si Woo Kim

12:49 pm- Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

1:01 pm- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler

1:13 pm- Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy

1:25 pm- Mito Pereira, Taylor Moore, Justin Suh

