How much is Scottie Scheffler worth? Exploring PGA Tour star’s total earnings and net worth

US golfer Scottie Scheffler is one of the best players in the international circuit right now. He is the is reigning in the world No. one in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He also bagged the Masters in 2022 within just three years of turning pro.

Like most golfers, Scheffler's majority of earnings come from cash prizes and sponsorship deals. It is estimated that he has earned around $21 million in his career so far. In 2022 alone, he won over $13 million in competitions. He is currently the PGA Tour's leader in terms of aggregate prize money earned this season.

Scheffler has amassed wealth through title wins, sponsorships and by leading a humble lifestyle.

Scheffler has signed endorsement deals with multiple brands. TaylorMade has secured a multi-year contract with him.

He uses Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. Scheffler also has a Titleist ball sponsorship. He is also associated with Veritex Community Bank. He has signed with sports equipment and apparel manufacturing giant, Nike. His annual income is around $500,000.

It is estimated that Scottie Scheffler currently has a net worth of $4 million.

Where will Scottie Scheffler play next?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2022 Presidents Cup - Day Four (Image via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has managed an impressive career record ever since turning pro in 2019. The 26-year-old has had a glorious 2022 so far. He won the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year in September. This was his first time winning the Jack Niklaus award. He was seen in action at the Presidents Cup, swinging the club for the winning US team.

Now, fans are curious to know when Scheffler will be seen on the greens next. Well, it was recently announced that he will be competing at the upcoming CJ cup in South Carolina next week.

The tournament will feature the second-largest purse of the season just behind the Zozo Championship in Japan. A total of 78 players will fight it out for the coveted winner's purse at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Scheffler will take the field against stars such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, amongst others.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious from of this exciting line-up in the CJ cup.

