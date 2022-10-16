Teenage golfers from war-torn Ukraine meet Rory McIlroy 

Millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and relocate to other countries after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Among those who fled the war in their home country, some young golfers were from the Ukraine Golf Federations's development pathway programme.

These golfers had relocated to different parts of Europe following the tumultuous situation in Ukraine. Seven participants met for the first time in months as they took part in the Project Ukraine golf camp in the Scottish Borders last week. While at the camp, they also got to meet Rory McIlroy.

On Sunday, October 9, the DP World Tour invited the teenage golfers to the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship taking place in St Andrews. It was an eventful day for the youngsters, who were interviewed live by Nick Dougherty of Sky Sports.

They also met golfing superstar Rory McIlroy. Veronika Rastvortseva, the inspiration behind organizing this initiative, attended the camp with her two daughters. She reflected on the "life-changing" week and the moment when the golfers got to meet Rory McIlroy:

"Their dreams have come true – they met Rory McIlroy and shook his hand. They had a welcome message from Tommy Fleetwood – it's a dream for any junior. Unfortunately all these kids have trauma – but for us it was so important to keep them away from that for a short time."

Along with Rory McIlroy, the golfers also interacted with Adrian Meronk and posed for a picture with champion Ryan Fox on the famous Swilcan Bridge.

Young golfers with Ryan Fox on the Swilcan Bridge (Image via The R&A)

Apart from meeting their heroes, including Rory McIlroy, the teenage stars had an insightful session with the Andrews University Director of Golf Ian Muir as he put the group through their paces.

The group also had a QnA session with the Sky Sports golf analyst, presenter, and former Ladies European Tour star Sophie Walker. She later walked them through a putting workshop.

Not only did the players meet big stars such as Ryan Fox, Ian Muir, Sophie Walker, Rory McIlroy, and Adrian Meron, among others, but they also learned a lot.

The inspiration behind Project Ukraine golf camp

Project Ukraine (Image via Twitter)

The Project Ukraine Camp was organized by The R&A's Women in Golf Leadership Development Programme. In fact, it was one of their colleagues, Veronika Rastvortseva, who was the inspiration behind it.

The group chose to focus on their project in Ukraine after Rastvortseva gave them a first-hand emotional account of what her family was going through in Ukraine during an online workshop.

Toni Zverblis of Project Ukraine talked about it, saying:

"We've all watched the horrors unfold in Ukraine and we were compelled to help after listening to our colleague Veronika Rasvortseva describe what was going on around her in the early days of the invasion,"

He further added how Rastvortseva had to move her family out of Ukraine but has been working on the project tirelessly from her "temporary home":

"Thankfully she managed to move her family out of the country but has been working tirelessly from her temporary home in Belgium on this project since then. She has helped the group liaise with the Ukrainian Golf Federation and the families whom we are supporting,"

After this decision, the project itinerary was quickly rearranged, and Project Ukraine was launched with the idea of exploring ways to support the country’s golfing community.

They were also invited to St. Andrews where they met Rory McIlroy with other superstars. The young golfers were provided with PING's golfing equipment and attire. They also benefitted greatly from the high quality coaching and clinics, health and nutrition sessions, mental skills, and Rules of Golf workshops.

The Ukrainian golfers also played a special match against juniors from the Stephen Gallagher Foundation. Additionally, they were entertained by World Golf Trick Shot champion Geoff Swain and took part in an online seminar with Close Nutrition.

It was an incredible week for the young Ukranian golfers. Moreover, they also got to meet Rory McIlroy on top of that. Veronika Rastvortseva explained how wonderful the whole experience was for the golfers, especially considering everything they have been through this year.

"The support they have had during this camp from the Project Ukraine team is enormous. I can't describe how important it has been for these kids to be back together like a family, getting them back to the tee to play golf, and to just to sit and chat in the lobby and share what they have been through over the past months,"

A simple thing like playing golf had become difficult for these teenagers, who had to leave their homes due to the war. Rastvortseva elaborated on how Project Ukraine was inspiring in creating a pathway for them:

"They need to remember those emotions that they felt when they were able to play golf in their home county, which unfortunately they haven't been able to do for a long time. When these kids grow up in a few years they will understand even more how this camp has impacted their pathway. It's inspiring,"

She hoped that the project would continue to help and assist young golfers and their families. Rastvortseva further highlighted the importance of them getting an education and being back on the golf course regularly:

"It's hoped that Project Ukraine will continue to be able to help other families and junior golfers because there are many others that need our assistance. They need support with education and getting them back out onto the golf course regularly,"

Indeed, this initiative would be much appreciated all over the world. Nobody can imagine what these teenagers have been through and Project Ukraine gave them an opportunity to reconnect with what they love to do.

Along with meeting Rory McIlroy and other golfing stars, the young players had an exciting and illuminating week in Scotland, learning the tropes of golf and having the best resources at hand.

Projects like these should continue to support, help, and assist sporting communities.

