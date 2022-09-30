Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022: Schedule, format, purse and more

Golf is a sport that is no stranger to rich tournaments and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one such competition on the European Tour. The tournament is held annually in the month of September.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 starts on September 29, 2022. The competition will carry on for four days and finally conclude on October 2, 2022.
Details about the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022
Schedule
The schedule for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 is given as follows:
Second-round: Friday, September 30th.
- 10.06 am: Jaochim Hansen and Padraig Harrington.
- 10.39 am: Shane Lowry and Nicolai Højgaard.
- 10.50 am: Rasmus Højgaard and Rory McIlroy.
Third-round: Saturday, October 1st.
- 9.23 am: Eddie Pepperell and Padraig Harrington.
- 11.23 am: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.
Note: The above times are mentioned in the Irish Time Zone.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022: Format and venue
The prestigious golf competition features a total of 156 professional golfers who play a 72-hole stroke. 18 holes are played each day.
If there is any need for a playoff, the sudden death format will be followed over the eighteenth hole.
The famous golf tournament will be held at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. A total of three courses will be played on:
- Old Course
- Kingsbarn
- Carnoustie
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022: Prize money
The total official purse for the golf tournament is ZAR 29,000,000. The prize money is distributed amongst the top twenty positions with respect to the following percentages:
- First – 17%
- Second – 11%
- Third – 6.3%
- Fourth – 5%
- Fifth – 4.24%
- Sixth – 3.5%
- Seventh – 3%
- Eighth – 2.5%
- Ninth – 2.24%
- Tenth – 2%
- Eleventh – 1.84%
- Twelfth – 1.72%
- Thirteenth – 1.61%
- Fourteenth – 1.53%
- Fifteenth – 1.47%
- Sixteenth – 1.41%
- Seventeenth – 1.35%
- Eighteenth – 1.29%
- Nineteenth – 1.24%
- Twentieth – 1.20%
Streaming details
The tournament will be broadcast live in Europe on the channel Sky Sports Golf from 12 noon onwards on all four days.
Previous winners of the championship
The winners of the golf tournament over the course of the 21st century are given below:
· 2021: Danny Willett
· 2019: Victor Perez
· 2018: Lucas Bjerregaard
· 2017: Tyrrell Hatton
· 2016: Tyrrell Hatton
· 2015: Thorbjorn Olesen
· 2014: Oliver Wilson
· 2013: David Howell
· 2012: Branden Grace
· 2011: Michael Hoey
· 2010: Martin Kaymer
· 2009: Simon Dyson
· 2008: Robert Karlsson
· 2007: Nick Dougherty
· 2006: Padraig Harrington
· 2005: Colin Montgomerie
· 2004: Stephen Gallagher
· 2003: Lee Westwood
· 2002: Padraig Harrington
· 2001: Paul Lawrie