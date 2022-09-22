Presidents Cup 2022: "I'm not angry at Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, I'm just disappointed" - Team USA captain David Love III 

Golf enthusiasts are well aware of the never-ending controversy between LIV golfers and PGA Tour players.

While some players have restrained themselves from getting involved, others have been quite public about their feelings towards the Saudi-backed league and how PGA golfers should stand against it.

On the eve of the coveted Presidents Cup 2022, David Love III did not hold back on giving his opinion on LIV Golf players. The fourteenth edition of the tournament commenced today (September 22) and will come to an end on September 25.

David Love III’s take on LIV Golfers ahead of the Presidents Cup 2022

David Love III is the captain of Team USA in the Presidents Cup 2022. The American team will be without three renowned golfers in Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who have chosen LIV Golf over the PGA.

In an interview with The Times, Love commented:

"I'm not angry at Dustin Johnson or Cameron Smith, I'm just disappointed. My faith tells me money can't buy you happiness and a lot of guys are going to find that out, I think, over the next few years."

David Love III also stated that Phil Mickelson is not talking to him. He added:

"Phil won't talk to any of us because ultimately, deep down, he knows this is not good. He could have sat with me, Rory and Tiger and we could have figured something out. Maybe not everything he wanted would've happened, but some of it would, and that's what I tried to tell him."

David Love III also stated that he knows the main motive for playing for LIV Golf is money. He explained:

"You look at some of these guys' statements, they're basically apologizing for taking the money. If LIV was good for the game, why do you need to get paid $150m to go and play on it? They were paid enough to take the risk and that's what it boils down to."

"They've paid players whatever, a billion dollars and guaranteed them X-amount a year. Great. More power to them. I love Eddie Pepperell's comments. Just go, go away. Don't then sue us, don't hurt us."

In an earlier interview with Golf Digest, David Love III’s said about LIV Golf:

"The more that I think about what's going on in golf, the more I can't see this as anything but an attempt at a hostile takeover. I mean, it is a hostile takeover. We have to see it for what it is."

David Love III has also spoken against LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman in the past. He commented on how Norman did not show up for mandatory player meetings and was not part of the Players’ Advisory Council. He said:

"Greg Norman wanted to be Jack Nicklaus from Australia. He came to the United States and he became famous and became a Hall of Famer. He never was on the Players’ Advisory Council, never asked to be on the board, never asked to help. Never would show up for mandatory player meetings."

"And a little kid from Ireland (Rory McIlroy) wants to be on the PGA Tour. And he comes to the United States and he's going to be a Hall of Famer. He's on the board of the Tour. Does he agree with every decision? No.”

The complete list of players in Team USA at the Presidents Cup 2022 are as follows:

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Kisner

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

