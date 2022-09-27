Is Tiger Woods member of Augusta? Explaining golfer's membership at the prestigious club

Tiger Woods is a professional American golfer who is considered a legend by golfers around the world. He has won multiple tournaments throughout his career, ranging from the PGA Championship to the Masters Tournament.

One of the most prestigious clubs in the world is undoubtedly the Augusta National Golf Club, which limits its membership to a select few people.

This made people wonder whether Tiger Woods is a member of Augusta due to his wide range of achievements.

Did Tiger Woods ever receive an offer to become a member of Augusta?

Augusta National Golf Club (Image via Wikipedia)

Tiger Woods is not a member of the Augusta National Golf Club and has never been one. The club is very picky about membership and there is no application process in place. The only way to become a member is to receive an invitation from the Augusta authorities.

According to Golf Weekly, only two golfers have been able to secure a membership. John Harris, who retired from the PGA Tour Champions two years ago, and American golfer and golf course designer Jack Nicklaus (The Golder Bear), are the only two professional golfers who are members of the club.

One of the most charismatic golfers in history, the late Arnold Palmer, was also a member of the Augusta National Gold Club.

Despite not having a membership, Tiger Woods has played at the club. One of the four men’s major golf championships, the Masters Tournament is hosted by the Augusta National Golf Club. Woods has won this competition five times.

The Masters Tournament is held annually, and Tiger Woods won the competition for the very first time in 1997. It marked the first major win of his career. Incidentally, the tournament hosted by Augusta is also the last major golf competition that he has won. The Masters Tournament 2019 was his first major championship win in eleven years!

When it comes to club memberships, Tiger Woods was recently one of the three golfers who became honorary members of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie were two other players who were invited to become members of the club.

With regards to his membership, in a statement to ESPN, Woods commented the following:

"It is not only the Home of Golf, but a place in this world that I hold near my heart. I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us.”

Tiger Woods win count at major golf championships

1997 – Masters Tournament (12 strokes margin) 1999 – PGA Championship (1 stroke margin) 2000 – U.S. Open (15 strokes margin) 2000 – The Open Championship (8 strokes margin) 2000 – PGA Championship (Playoff) 2001 – Masters Tournament (2 strokes margin) 2002 – Masters Tournament (3 strokes margin) 2002 – U.S. Open (3 strokes margin) 2005 – Masters Tournament (Playoff) 2005 – The Open Championship (5 strokes margin) 2006 – The Open Championship (2 strokes margin) 2006 – PGA Championship (5 strokes margin) 2007 – PGA Championship (2 strokes margin) 2008 – U.S. Open (Playoff) 2019 – Masters Tournament (1 stroke margin)

