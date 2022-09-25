Presidents Cup 2022 Day 4 schedule, singles, and more

The final day of The Presidents Cup 2022, ie. September 25, 2022, is upon us. After three days of foursomes and four-balls, the final matches are set to take place from 12 noon onwards.

The Presidents Cup is being held after a gap of three years, and like always, the two major teams are Team USA and Team International (except Europe). While the captain of Team USA is Davis Love III, the captain of the International Team is Trevor Immelman.

Presidents Cup 2022: Day 4 Schedule

The detailed schedule for the final day of the Presidents Cup 2022 is given below:

12:02 pm: Si Woo Kim (Team International) vs. Justin Thomas (Team USA)

12:14 pm: Cam Davis (Team International) vs. Jordan Spieth (Team USA)

12:26 pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Team International) vs. Sam Burns (Team USA)

12:38 pm: Adam Scott (Team International) vs. Patrick Cantlay (Team USA)

12:50 pm: Sebastian Munoz (Team International) vs. Scottie Scheffler (Team USA)

1:02 pm: Taylor Pendrith (Team International) vs. Tony Finau (Team USA)

1:14 pm: Corey Conners (Team International) vs. Xander Schauffele (Team USA)

1:26 pm: Sungjae Im (Team International) vs. Cameron Young (Team USA)

1:38 pm: K.H. Lee (Team International) vs. Billy Horschel (Team USA)

1:50 pm: Tom Kim (Team International) vs. Max Homa (Team USA)

2:02 pm: Mito Pereira (Team International) vs. Collin Morikawa (Team USA)

Mito Pereira (Team International) vs. Collin Morikawa (Team USA) 2:14 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Team International) vs. Kevin Kisner (Team USA)

Presidents Cup 2022: Day 3 Results

After the conclusion of the third day of Presidents Cup 2022, it is more likely for Team USA to lift the trophy this time. The latest standings are given below:

Match 11 (Score – 4 and 3): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) defeated Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (Team International)

Match 12 (Score – 3 and 2): Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (Team International) defeated Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa (Team USA)

Match 13 (Score – 2 and 1): Tom Kim and K.H. Lee (Team International) defeated Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler (Team USA)

Match 14 (Score – 4 and 3): Tony Finau and Max Homa (Team USA) defeated Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis (Team International)

Match 15 (Score – 1 up): Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim (Team International) defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Team USA)

Match 16 (Score – 4 and 3): Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (Team USA) defeated Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith (Team International)

Match 17 (Score – 4 and 2): Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz (Team International) defeated Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner (Team USA)

Match 18 (Score – 1 up): Adam Scott and Cam Davis (Team International) defeated Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (Team USA)

