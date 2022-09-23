Presidents Cup 2022: How many days will the tournament last? 

The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are prestigious golf tournaments that are held on alternate years. Due to the postponement of the latter owning to COVID-19, the former is being held in 2022 after three long years.

The fourteenth edition of the Presidents Cup commenced on September 22 and will conclude on September 25. The event is being held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 1 results and more

The Presidents Cup 2022 will carry on for a total of four days. The schedule is as follows:

September 22 : 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Foursomes)

: 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Foursomes) September 23 : 11.30 am to 6.00 pm (Fourball)

: 11.30 am to 6.00 pm (Fourball) September 24 : 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Foursomes and fourball)

: 7.00 am to 6.00 pm (Foursomes and fourball) September 25: 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm (Singles)

As always, the Presidents Cup will take place between two teams, Team USA and International Team (except for Europe). Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman are the captains of Team USA and International Team, respectively.

So far, Team USA has won eleven of the thirteen competitions, with one event resulting in a tie.

Day 1 Results

The results after the first day of the tournament are as follows:

Match 1 (Score - 6 and 5): Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Team USA) defeated Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (International Team)

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Team USA) defeated Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (International Team) Match 2 (Score - 2 and 1): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) defeated Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (International Team)

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) defeated Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (International Team) Match 3 (Score - 2 and 1): Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (Team USA) defeated Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (International Team)

Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (Team USA) defeated Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (International Team) Match 4 (Score- 2 up): Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (International Team) defeated Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (Team USA)

Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (International Team) defeated Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (Team USA) Match 5 (Score- 1 up): Tony Finau/Max Homa (Team USA) defeated Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (International Team)

Day 2 Schedule

Golf enthusiasts can also tune in during the following timings on the second day of the Presidents Cup 2022:

11:35 am: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) vs. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis (International Team)

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) vs. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis (International Team) 11:50 am: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns (Team USA) vs. Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz (International Team)

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns (Team USA) vs. Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz (International Team) 12:05 pm: Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young (Team USA) vs. Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International Team)

Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young (Team USA) vs. Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International Team) 12:20 pm: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (Team USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim (International Team)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (Team USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim (International Team) 12:35 pm: Billy Horschel and Max Homa (Team USA) vs. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith (International Team)

Note: All the timings mentioned above are denoted in the Eastern Time Zone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far