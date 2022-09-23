Presidents Cup 2022: Day 2 pairings, Day 1 results, and more 

The United States team couldn’t have asked for a better start as they took the lead on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup. They beat the International team by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play. The Davis Love III-led team enters Day 2 of the event with a big lead, which Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to top.

As the 14th edition of the Presidents Cup enters Day 2 on Friday, the team in black and gold will look to cause some damage. The International side will aim to take advantage of the four-ball format, as it has been kinder to the team over the years. The event will witness five more matches on Friday at Quail Hollow Golf Club, where the International team will work towards regaining some points before entering the final stages.

Ahead of Day 2, the International team has switched teams up. After a harrowing experience on Day 1, team captain Immelman has decided to mix and match his players. As the US team comes with the confidence to lead on Day 1, their rival side has decided to change all existing pairings. The Day 2 session will begin at 11:30 am at the Quail Hollow Club.

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 2 pairings

Here are all the pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup along with matchups and tee times:

11:35 am: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (US) vs. Adam Scott/Cameron Davis (INT)

11:50 am: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (US) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (INT)

12:05 pm: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (US) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT)

12:20 pm: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (US) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (INT)

12:35 pm: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (US) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (INT)

Sitting: Tony Finau/Collin Morikawa (US), Si Woo Kim/K. H. Lee (INT)

US team captain Love has also had to make some tough calls ahead of Day 2. Having sat out on Thursday, Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner will be out to play today. This will be Horschel's first-ever team play. Immelman has also made a similar call by playing Sebastian Munoz and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both of whom were benched on Thursday.

The US side’s pairings of Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele will be the strongest on the pitch. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will look to bounce back from suffering the side’s only loss on Thursday. Kisner replacing Collin Morikawa's spot to play alongside Cameron Young will be an interesting matchup to watch. Horschel replaces Tony Finau to side with Max Homa.

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 1 results

Day 1 of the Presidents Cup began on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. The US side won the session 4-1 in five foursomes (alternate-shot) matches.

Here are the results:

Match 1: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (US) defeated Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT). Score - 6 and 5

Match 2: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (US) defeated Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT). Score - 2 and 1

Match 3: Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (US) defeated Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (INT). Score - 2 and 1

Match 4: Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (INT) defeated Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (US). Score- 2 up

Match 5: Tony Finau/Max Homa (US) defeated Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT). Score- 1 up

