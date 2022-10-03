"Short in comeback" - Rory McIlroy struggles at St. Andrews yet again as Ryan Fox wins Alfred Dunhill Links

Rory McIlroy’s return to the Old Course at St. Andrews didn’t go as planned. The golfer who left the course heartbroken after a third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship, had a ‘déjà vu’ situation as he settled for a T-4 finish in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McIlroy, who came into the championship as a favorite, failed to garner a positive result. Coming back to the course after two-and-a-bit months since his ultimately disappointing closing round of 70 in the 150th Open Championship, McIlroy followed an eerily familiar script over the weekend. The numbers changed, but the results were similar.

While Australian Cameron Smith took the victory at the Open, McIlroy saw Ryan Fox of New Zealand take the win this time around. He finished with a 13-under total and ended up two shots behind the Alfred Dunhill Links champion. The Irishman will now head to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next month in search of his first victory of the year on his home circuit.

Rory McIlroy drifts away from win, again

Rory McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in eight of the events he participated in this year. He is in good form and had arrived at St. Andrews as the favorite to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The golfer completed the final round of the event on Sunday with what was his seventh birdie of the day, only to settle for T-4.

McIlroy started eight shots back and slowly caught speed alongside Fox and eventual runners-up Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren. He came up as overnight leader Richard Mansell faltered early. One under par after five holes, McIlroy’s birdie attempt from about 20 feet horseshoed out of the cup started his fall. Fox moved to 15 under, two shots clear of McIlroy, only to take the trophy.

In saving grace, Rory McIlroy hit what must rank as one of the best shots of his season as he made a full-blooded drive off the par-4 12th tee. It finished 13 feet and eight inches from the flag, resulting in the fans’ roar. Despite the loss, McIlroy seemed happy with such shots. The four-time major champion shed light on his good form and seemed positive for the next event.

Speaking to the media after the Alfred Dunhill Links loss, Rory McIlroy said:

“I’m playing really well, which I keep saying. When you put yourself in the mix week in and week out, you are going to win some tournaments you probably shouldn’t. And you’re going to lose some you should probably win. It evens out at the end of the year. Plus, today all I was thinking about was a top-10 and finishing the week on a positive.”

He added:

“I walked down the 12th and thought my ball was actually Matt Southgate’s ball… His was further right, on the line mine finished on. My ball nudged right on landing. Look, there’s a bit of luck involved. You whack it down there and see what bounce and hill it takes. I got a good break for it to finish where it did. I actually hit what felt like a better shot to 14, but it ended up in the back bunker. It’s a tough up-and-down from there.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has been runner-up three times. He has been third once and twice T-4 in nine starts. Moreover, McIlroy played with his father, Gerry, for the eighth time and made the cut for the seventh time in the event. However, the Irish golfer’s quest to end years of frustration in this event continues as he will now ponder a ninth attempt in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far