Odds for Sanderson Farms and Dunhill Links explored as Sam Burns and Rory Mcilroy emerge favorites

Golf is back this week and there is action all around. While many golfers head to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022, a list of others will be at The Old Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie for this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Having successfully concluded the 14th edition of the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour is heading to Mississippi for its second stop of the new season.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will be held from September 29 to October 2. Several of the top names from the golf world, including five of the top 50 players, have already arrived at the course for the event.

Sanderson Farms Championship @Sanderson_Champ



We’re excited to welcome fans on site starting tomorrow. Fan favorite and former @pgatour Rookie of the Year @chessonhadley is back in Mississippi this week!We’re excited to welcome fans on site starting tomorrow. Fan favorite and former @pgatour Rookie of the Year @chessonhadley is back in Mississippi this week! We’re excited to welcome fans on site starting tomorrow. https://t.co/SuD0eFSOZC

Big names teeing up in Mississippi include Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Seamus Power, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Keegan Bradley among others. Meanwhile, the DP World Tour is returning to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The event will be held on the same dates as the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022.

The clash in match times also meant that a few players were made to choose between the two events. However, some star names including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, and Shane Lowry have decided to compete at the event and have arrived at the The Old Course in St. Andrews.

Here are the odds for Sanderson Farms and Dunhill Links Championships

Both the events feature some big names in the golf world. While the Sanderson Farms Championship will have five of the top 50 players competing, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will have 10 of them.

As players warm up for the two big events, the odds for the events are out and they favor certain big names.

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, defending champion Sam Burns remains the favorite to win the Sanderson Farms Championship. Having made his Presidents Cup debut last week at Quail Hollow Club, Burns looks sharp to win a second-straight rooster trophy at the Country Club of Jackson. He is closely followed by Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley.

Notable odds for Sanderson Farms event:

+1000: Sam Burns

+2000: Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

+2500: Denny McCarthy

+2600: Taylor Montgomery

+2700: J.T. Poston

+3000: Keegan Bradley, Scott Stallings

+3300: Emiliano Grillo

+3500: Davis Riley, Wyndham Clark

+4000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Trey Mullinax

+4500: Dean Burmester, Harris English

+5000: Aaron Rai, Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Gary Woodland

Meanwhile, on the other side of the weekend, Rory McIlroy stands favorite to take the win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Returning to The Old Course at St. Andrews for the first time since his defeat at the 150th Open Championship, McIlroy will look to avenge both that and his defeat at the BMW PGA Championship last month. The Irish golfer remains a strong contender to take the win despite strong competition.

Notable odds for the Dunhill Links event:

+400: Rory McIlroy

+1000: Matt Fitzpatrick

+1200: Shane Lowry

+1600: Tyrrell Hatton

+1800: Tommy Fleetwood

+2500: Thomas Pieters

+2800: Talor Gooch

+3000: Bob MacIntyre

+3300: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett, Jordan Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez

+5000: Adrian Meronk, Branden Grace, Eddie Pepperell, Francesco Molinari

It is pertinent to note that the winner of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship will get a whopping $1.422 million. The event has a total prize purse of $7.9 million.

The winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will get a check of $833,000 from the $5 million prize purse.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far