Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Dates, participants, purse and more explored

Golf action is only getting more exciting by the day as the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 will start this week at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

The event will be held from September 26 to October 2. It won't be one to miss out on with five top 50 players teeing up!

Who will be playing at Sanderson Farms Championship 2022?

Harris English (Image via Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images)

Since it's fall and the coveted Presidents Cup concluded only last week, the field this time around isn't overly strong. But that doesn't mean the line-up will be not be impressive.

Some talented names will be featured at the event. The defending champion, Sam Burns, will, of course, be one of them. Other than him, Sepp Straka, Seamus Power, Harris English, and Keegan Bradley will also be competing in the fixture.

Member of the International team in the recently concluded Presidents Cup, Christian Bezuidenhout, will also be seen eyeing the big prize on the greens this week.

Speaking of the big prize, what is the purse this year?

What is the purse?

Sam Burns at 2021 Sanderson Farms Championships (Image via Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

The Sanderson Farms Championship is all set to get bigger than ever this year. The purse this year is a whopping $7.9 million! It is surely an upgrade from last year's $7 million.

The winner's share will be a crazy amount of $1,422,000!

Certainly, everyone in the enviable line-up of talented players will be looking to become the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship this year.

Where to buy tickets?

The tickets for such a grand event will be filling up fast. If fans or budding players want to watch their favorite stars in action at The Country Club of Jackson, they must hurry up and buy the tickets soon.

Tickets are available on the official website of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Other than the game, several fan attractions and events have been organized for the tournament. These include Women's Luncheon, All-Star Kids Clinic, Walker's Cay Pro-Am, and so much more.

Clearly, the fans will be entertained thoroughly, with a thrilling golf tournament and amazing fan attractions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far