×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Straka shoots 63 to lead Safeway Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    05 Oct 2018, 08:05 IST
seppstraka-cropped
Austrian golfer Sepp Straka

PGA Tour debutant Sepp Straka produced a bogey-free day to earn a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Safeway Open.

Straka was flawless in his first start on Thursday, the unheralded Austrian golfer carding a nine-under-par 63 in Napa, California.

The 25-year-old holed nine birdies, hit nine of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation to top the leaderboard at the Silverado Country Club.

Chase Wright posted a 64 to be a shot off the pace, with American star Phil Mickelson lurking at seven under.

Mickelson was part of the United States' Ryder Cup defeat to Team Europe in Paris but the veteran returned to the golf course and registered a 65 to be third, which included a run of six successive birdies.

"I was surprised at some of the shots I hit. I honestly have been hitting it just terrible, and today was just an anomaly," Mickelson said. "Don't let the good round fool you; I'm not at my best. But today, a few things clicked and it was fun."

Brandt Snedeker's 66 saw him in an eight-way tie for fourth position at the PGA Tour tournament.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Brendon Steele's bid for a three-peat started with a five-under-par 67.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mickelson has 6 straight birdies; 2 shots back at Silverardo
RELATED STORY
Justin Thomas wins in Firestone's WGC finale
RELATED STORY
Simpson shoots 61 to lead at Greenbrier
RELATED STORY
Fowler shoots 64 at Scottish Open on return to Gullane
RELATED STORY
Kim takes 5-shot lead at John Deere Classic
RELATED STORY
Kraft fires 63 to lead at Greenbrier
RELATED STORY
Joh shoots 67 to retain lead at Ladies Scottish Open
RELATED STORY
List equals course record to lead Scottish Open by 1
RELATED STORY
Wood seizes KLM Open lead with impressive 65
RELATED STORY
Simpson grabs lead with late eagle and 63 at TPC Boston
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us