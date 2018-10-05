Straka shoots 63 to lead Safeway Open

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka

PGA Tour debutant Sepp Straka produced a bogey-free day to earn a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Safeway Open.

Straka was flawless in his first start on Thursday, the unheralded Austrian golfer carding a nine-under-par 63 in Napa, California.

The 25-year-old holed nine birdies, hit nine of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation to top the leaderboard at the Silverado Country Club.

Chase Wright posted a 64 to be a shot off the pace, with American star Phil Mickelson lurking at seven under.

What a debut for @SeppStraka.



Making his first PGA TOUR start, Straka posted a 9-under 63 in Round 1 and holds a 1-shot lead at the @SafewayOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Tiymk0omZ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2018

Mickelson was part of the United States' Ryder Cup defeat to Team Europe in Paris but the veteran returned to the golf course and registered a 65 to be third, which included a run of six successive birdies.

"I was surprised at some of the shots I hit. I honestly have been hitting it just terrible, and today was just an anomaly," Mickelson said. "Don't let the good round fool you; I'm not at my best. But today, a few things clicked and it was fun."

Brandt Snedeker's 66 saw him in an eight-way tie for fourth position at the PGA Tour tournament.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Brendon Steele's bid for a three-peat started with a five-under-par 67.