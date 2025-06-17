Michael Kim shares behind-the-scenes from golf brand shoot, picks up bunker tips from 'short game chef'

PGA Tour star Michael Kim is an ambassador for the golf equipment company Titleist. He recently featured in a promotional campaign shoot for the brand, and afterwards, he shared behind-the-scenes clips with his followers on X.

Ad

Kim turned pro in 2013, and since then, he has won one PGA Tour event—the 2018 John Deere Classic. This year, he has teed off in 18 PGA Tour events, and his best result so far is a second-place tie for the WM Phoenix Open title.

The Seoul-born golfer has a large audience on X, with over 180,000 followers. Shortly after competing in the recently concluded US Open, he shared a thread on X with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“A little behind-the-scenes look at my @Titleist shoot!”

In the picture he shared, Michael Kim donned a white golf shirt and cap and was captured using a Titleist club to take a shot. He shared clips from his fairway shots, swings, and interviews on set.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further down the thread, Kim also revealed that popular golf instructor Parker McLachlin was also present to give him some coaching tips to help improve his short game.

“Got a bunker lesson from the man himself, the short game chef Parker McLachlin.”

Take a look at the post here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim concluded the thread by revealing that he also did some research and development (R&D) work for the golf equipment company. He also hilariously added that he was asked not to post as much as he did about the campaign but went ahead to do so.

As a Titleist ambassador, Kim has always been an avid promoter of the golf equipment company. In January, he shared a tweet saying the brand “absolutely has the best stuff.”

Ad

The 31-year-old golfer also encouraged his followers to try the new Titleist GT drivers. He further explained how signing equipment deals with companies such as Titleist helps to sponsor players throughout the season.

Michael Kim calls Oakmont a “brutal test of golf” following a T50 finish in the 2025 US Open

Michael Kim’s 18th PGA Tour start of the season was in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. He battled through the course’s harsh conditions with other top golfers, made the tournament’s cut line, and finished tied for 50th position.

Ad

Following the tournament’s conclusion, Kim shared a recap of his experience on the course in his usual fashion. He wrote,

“Oakmont: In the end, I think it was a very fair, interesting, brutal test of golf. It’s the “easiest” it could’ve played with the rain and almost no wind.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim also stated that he would’ve never thought of J.J. Spaun, the 2025 US Open champion, as a major championship winner. He applauded Spaun’s hard work and noted that he was inspired to work hard too and get better at his game.

Kim shot two bogeys and two birdies across his final 18 holes at Oakmont. He made a double bogey on the par-4 11th and carded 2-over 72 at the end of his round. He finished the tournament with 14-over 294, 15 strokes behind Spaun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More