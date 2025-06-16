“Viktor Hovland helped me a lot” - J.J. Spaun reveal how PGA Tour rival help his US Open win

J.J. Spaun made an impressive 64-footer putt on the 72nd hole at Oakmont to win the 125th US Open on Sunday. The 34-year-old underdog shocked many with the most unlikely finishes in the tournament history, including Viktor Hovland. However, the champion golfer later revealed that the Norwegian was a factor in his big win.

For the unversed, Hovland tapped in a par putt to card a three-over final round and settled for a solo third place in the championship while playing in the winner’s group. While it was a decent finish, Spaun was more interested in how his playing partner approached the final hole. The two-time PGA Tour winner revealed that the 27-year-old ‘helped him a lot’ by letting him understand the ‘good line’ and ‘good read on the speed.’

The eventual winner revealed reading how hard his rival hit the shot and adjusted his play according to it. However, he claimed not looking at the scoreboard or playing defensive in the final few moments.

Speaking about reading his rival’s game in the final round, J.J. Spaun said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I didn't want to do anything dumb trying to protect a three-putt or something… Viktor (Hovland) helped me a lot. It was a foot left of my line… When I was walking up to 18, I was thinking about that moment. I was like, Oh, my God, like this is meant to be here, because this is the same thing that happened to me for my first win…

Yeah, Viktor, we kind of got a good line, a good read on the speed. I was more focused on how hard he was hitting it. I kind of knew the line already, but it looked like he gave it a pretty good whack because it started raining there for the last 10, 15 minutes. I just tried to pick my line and put a good stroke on it. I knew it was going to be a little slow.”

Spaun admitted being in “shock and “disbelief” that the long putt went in. He later dubbed the major winning shot his “Nick Taylor moment,” referring to the latter’s historic 72-foot marathon putt in 2023 to become the first Canadian to capture his national open event in 69 years.

Viktor Hovland impressed by J.J. Spaun's US Open finish

J.J. Spaun’s massive 64-footer to win the US Open at Oakmont impressed many, including Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian golfer, who was his playing partner in the final round, was clearly sad with shattered major championship dreams. However, he showcased great sportsmanship by approaching Spaun with some kind words.

Viktor Hovland told J.J. Spaun while shaking hands:

“That was impressive dude, congrats.”

For the unversed, Spaun’s finishing shot is the longest putt he’s made this year. The 34-year-old’s previous best from 16 PGA Tour event starts in 2025 was 35 feet. However, he managed an impressive 136 feet in putts on the final seven holes to manage a 3-under-par 32 on the back nine, which became the lowest on the final nine holes of a US Open since Tiger Woods in 2000 at Pebble Beach.

