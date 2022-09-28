Is Rory McIlroy participating in Sanderson Farms Championship 2022?

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 is set to kickstart this week. Having successfully concluded the 14th edition of the Presidents Cup, the new PGA Tour season moves on to The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship, held from September 26 to October 2, will see several top names from the golf world tee up.

The event will feature five top 50 players, including defending champion Sam Burns. However, the lineup will not feature a few PGA Tour regulars like Rory McIlroy.

The Sanderson Farms Championship's first round will begin on Thursday. The event, second in the PGA Tour 2022-23 schedule, is being dubbed an important one as it comes amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. However, Rory McIlroy, who has been the face of the PGA in the debate, will not feature.

McIlroy has had a busy year that seems to be overflowing with events. The Irish golfer won the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta in August. He beat World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup, becoming the first-ever player to win the trophy thrice. Following this, he headed straight to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship, missing the 2022 Presidents Cup. Having finished second to Shane Lowry in the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy will skip the Sanderson Farms Championship again.

While a bunch of his compatriots headed to Mississippi for the event, McIlroy arrived at The Old Course at St. Andrews. He came on the course for the first time since his narrow defeat at the 150th Open Championship to participate in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Notably, McIlroy is being bet on as the favorite to win the pro-am event that uses three courses: the Old Course, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie.

While players like Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Seamus Power, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Keegan Bradley compete at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2022, McIlroy will be seen alongside his father, Gerry.

Notably, the Irishman teamed up with his senior to finish second the last time he was at Dunhill Links. McIlroy will be up against the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters, Billy Horschel, and Louis Oosthuizen at the event.

It is obvious that McIlroy will set his eyes on revenge against Shane Lowry. He will look to return the defeat he faced last month.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: All you need to know

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 will be held at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, from September 26 to October 2. The event features several of PGA Tour's big names and has a prize purse of a whopping $7.9 million this year. This is a giant leap from last year's $7 million, as promised by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan earlier this year.

The event tickets are now live on the official website of the Sanderson Farms Championship, and the seats are filling fast. Notably, the organizers have set up several fan attractions and events around the tournament apart from the main event. Some events include the Women's Luncheon, All-Star Kids Clinic, and Walker's Cay Pro-Am.

