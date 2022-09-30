“I wouldn't have him on the bag if…” - Rory McIlroy defends caddie Harry Diamond amid criticism from fans

Rory McIlroy is one of the top names in the golf world. The World No. 2 recently took his PGA Tour wins tally to 22 and won the FedEx Cup title. Shortly after, he finished second in the BMW PGA Championship and is currently in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McIlroy is at the top of his game but it hasn’t been the case for a while. At least his fans don’t think so. The Irish golfer’s inability to land a major since 2014 has had fans riled up.

While many are lauding the golfer’s current form, others are shedding light on the major drought. Many, especially online, have been targeting McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond.

Rory McIlroy backs his caddie

Golfers are never alone on the course and their caddies play an important role. It is safe to say that Rory McIlroy has one of the best caddies in Harry Diamond.

A great friend of the golfer, the caddie has been helping the Irishman since 2017. Now, years after taking up the role, Diamond is facing harsh criticism online for his role in McIlroy’s poor display at the majors.

However, McIlroy himself has a different opinion on the matter. The ace golfer has now come out to rubbish all criticism targeted at his caddie. McIlroy strongly backed Diamond and said that he was positive of the results he’d been getting with the caddie on his side.

Labeling his lifelong friend as an 'easy target' for critics, the 33-year-old said that he ‘knew what he was doing’. Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland ahead of the Dunhill Links event at St. Andrews, Rory McIlroy said:

"I think over the years I've proven I know what I'm doing out here… I wouldn't have him on the bag if I didn't think he was good at what he did… Harry's a really calming presence to have by my side."

He added:

"He (Diamond) has grown into his role really well. I think our record speaks for itself. We've won a ton. We've won two FedEx Cups together."

Rory McIlroy’s comments came before he partnered with his father Gerry for the week's Dunhill Links event. Harry Diamond remains by his side.

McIlroy's relationship with Diamond

Harry Diamond has been Rory McIlroy’s caddie since 2017. The duo partnered up after the golfer split with JP Fitzgerald after a commendable eight-year spell together. In that period, McIlroy won four titles.

The wins stopped after Diamond took up the role. However, the duo have managed to secure nine wins and two Ryder Cups since their partnership. They have even been noted down as having a special bond as they have been friends for years before teaming up on the golf course.

It should be noted that McIlroy dubbed Diamond 'one of the best caddies' in the past and has always shown support for his number two. It is also notable that Diamond was McIlroy's best man at his wedding.

