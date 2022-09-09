“Jordan just played much better” – When Rory McIlroy opened up about his 2015 Masters loss

Rory McIlroy was having a good run on the golf course until 2015. The then-reigning Open and US PGA champion finished fourth at the Masters and got in the top 10 at the US Open. McIlroy missed out on his first attempt at the career Grand Slam by crashing out to Jordan Spieth, who went on to win the competition.

In 2015, McIlroy’s posted his best-ever finish for the second consecutive year. The golfer later revealed that he really wanted to complete a career Grand Slam although he never looked like he had a shot.

Rory McIlroy was 15 under on his final 45 holes and six shots behind winner Jordan Spieth. He finished fourth and was dejected by the result.

Rory McIlroy arrived at the Augusta National in 2015, hoping to complete a career Grand Slam. However, his goal was nipped in the bud as Jordan Spieth outclassed him.

Recalling the events from the event, McIlroy has said that Spieth just played 'much better and thus took the win. In an interview in April, Rory McIlroy recalled his loss at the 2015 Masters and claimed that people didn’t give him a chance despite his good golf. In an interview with the Guardian, Rory McIlroy said:

“It certainly halted my momentum in the majors. I did what I did in 2014. I finished fourth in the 2015 Masters where Jordan Spieth played great. I made a run at the US Open that year. So, for four majors in a row, I won two and was close in the others.”

He added:

“I could have won other Masters’ with 12 under par but in 2015, Jordan just played much better than everyone else and won by a few. I always seem to play well when people don’t give me a chance. Lower expectations are a good thing… You all of a sudden realize that it’s just another place. It’s just a golf club. The less you can make it a big deal is the best way to get the best out of yourself.”

SportsCenter @SportsCenter 21-year-old Jordan Spieth became the youngest 18-hole leader in Masters history, surpassing Rory McIlroy (2011). http://t.co/lxySaKNSlw 21-year-old Jordan Spieth became the youngest 18-hole leader in Masters history, surpassing Rory McIlroy (2011). http://t.co/lxySaKNSlw

It is pertinent to note that 2015 went from bad to worse for McIlroy as he suffered an injury. The golfer ruptured his left ankle ligament playing football and missed the 2015 Open Championship which was won by Zach Johnson.

Rory McIlroy is yet to win the Masters, though he came close in 2022 when he finished second. Scottie Scheffler denied the Northern Irishman a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy took his revenge by winning the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta. He became the first player in history to win the FedEx Cup thrice when he defeated World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy’s biggest win on the PGA Tour

McIlroy climbed the list of the highest-paid golfers when he won the FedEx Cup in August. The 33-year-old, who has 22 PGA Tour wins, 14 European Tour victories, and four majors to his name, bagged $18 million for winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

His biggest win to date, the $18 million prize took Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour season earnings to over $26 million. It is pertinent to note that he came into the event with over $64 million in on-course earnings in the bank.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. https://t.co/kIHmC8XlGL

While he hasn’t won a Masters yet, McIlroy’s 27 top-10 finishes in the majors remain impressive. He has averaged $10 million in earnings from the pitch over the years and he still has time to better his record.

