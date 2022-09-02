Who is Rory Mcilroy's caddie in 2022? Harry Diamond net worth, salary, and more 

Rory McIlroy is one of the most decorated golfers in the world. The Northern Irishman’s 22 PGA Tour wins, 14 European Tour victories, and four majors are proof of the same. Having won the FedEx Cup title, McIlroy is at the top of his game.

No golfer scales heights on the pitch alone as they need someone to help them move. That’s where the caddie comes in and McIlroy probably has one of the best caddies out there. Not many know that McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond is not just another employee but a great friend of the golfer.

Who is Rory McIlroy's caddie?

Diamond is Rory McIlroy’s top-choice caddie. McIlroy and Diamond partnered up in 2017 after McIlroy split with JP Fitzgerald. The duo had a commendable eight-year spell together during which McIlroy won four titles.

However, the golfer spent little to no time replacing him with Diamon and they have been a team ever since.

The duo have secured eight wins and two Ryder Cups ever since they partnered up. The two share a special bond on the pitch, understanding each other like ideal team members and many have lauded their chemistry on the course.

Travelers Championship - Round One

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond’s friendship dates back to their junior days at Hollywood Golf Club. Diamond was even McIlroy's best man at his wedding.

The duo showcased how well they worked together during the Wells Fargo Championship in May of 2021. McIlroy faced a mild hiccup on his road to victory. However, caddie Harry stepped up and told McIlroy the best shot to take and the golfer followed the advice. He came out victorious and hailed Diamond for his contribution.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has called Diamond 'one of the best caddies' multiple times in the past.

How much does Rory Mcilroy's caddie make?

Diamond was considered a promising player in his teens. Like McIlroy, Diamond also represented Ireland as a youngster and won the West of Ireland Championship in 2012. However, Diamond didn’t explore his full potential in the sport but has earned handsome sums as McIlroy’s caddie.

McIlroy is one of the hottest bags in the world and had reportedly paid 10 percent of his championship earnings to Fitzgerald. While Diamond’s exact salary hasn’t been revealed, it's safe to say that he earns more than many lower-tier players on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy recently earned $18 million in prize money for winning the FedEx Cup, taking his total earnings to $26 million. Diamond is sure to get a portion of the win, including several bonuses considering that the two are best friends.

Apart from being Rory's bagman, Diamond also owns and runs several businesses, including bars and hotels. His successful business empire could be of the reasons why he chose not to turn pro like McIlroy.

Diamond leads a private life off the course and continues to stay away from social media.

