“It is close to the best golf I have played” – Rory McIlroy exudes confidence in himself at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy made a strong start at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday. The world number two began the game with a stunning opening round at Carnoustie. McIlroy, a favorite to win the event, made six birdies in a round of 68 and set the pace for the rest of the field. However, he has slowed down since.

McIlroy arrived at the event on the back of a second-place finish at the BMW PGA Championship. Ahead of that, the Northern Irishman won the FedEx Cup for a record third time. Despite suffering in the majors, the golfer has had a stellar year and seems confident about extending his excellent run of form.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory Thank you to all the fans that came out and created an incredible atmosphere. Battling w/ @justinthomas34 and Another special week inThank you to all the fans that came out and created an incredible atmosphere. Battling w/ @justinthomas34 and @tonyfinaugolf yesterday is what we dream about. Going up against the best to bring out your best. Proud to get my name on this trophy again. Another special week in 🇨🇦 Thank you to all the fans that came out and created an incredible atmosphere. Battling w/ @justinthomas34 and @tonyfinaugolf yesterday is what we dream about. Going up against the best to bring out your best. Proud to get my name on this trophy again. https://t.co/kPhDxwuxVG

Rory McIlroy confident of his 2022 form

Rory McIlroy seems convinced that his consistency will eventually reward him. The golfer has been in a significant drought since his last win in 2014. However, he seems more involved in the game than ever and is convinced of major championship success in the future. He instilled confidence in himself while speaking ahead of the Dunhill Links event this week.

Having finished in the top 10 in all four majors in 2022, Rory McIlroy revealed that he was happy with himself. Speaking to the media in St Andrews ahead of the ongoing event, the ace golfer said he would continue to work for glory.

He said:

“What I have learned this year is that if you keep putting yourself in position in golf tournaments then you are going to win some you probably shouldn't win—like the FedEx a few weeks back—and you will probably lose some that you should win, like here in the Open in July. But if you keep putting yourself in those positions over and over again, the law of averages says you are going to win your fair share.”

Furthermore, McIlroy went on to shed light on his career so far. Opening up on his previous wins, the golfer said that more trophies were bound to come for him. He said he was in contempt of his current position.

The golfer added:

“Over the course of my career, I feel like I have won my fair share of tournaments… I think the stats would suggest, if you are purely looking at numbers and strokes gained statistically, then it is close to the best golf I have played for a calendar year. If you look at the numbers, and the numbers I have put up at the majors this year, there would be other years with those numbers I would have won two majors. It just is what it is."

Rory McIlroy also said:

“My performances in the majors were very good in 2014, but I got hot for a couple of them and went on to win. Everyone is going to remember you winning and lifting trophies, not that you gained over three on the field at a major championship and did not win.”

Returning to St Andrews after a break, Rory McIlroy also lauded the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Speaking about the event, he stated that he had “great memories” at the DP World Tour event. He also recalled his past Open Championships performances at the venue quite fondly.

