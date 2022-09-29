“Golf is ripping itself apart right now” – Did Rory McIlroy just call for a PGA Tour-LIV Golf truce?

The fight between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf seems to have reached yet another turning point.

LIV Golf seems to have taken a hit in the civil war as players, including Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter, pulled out of the antitrust lawsuit against the American circuit. In another development, Rory McIlroy has hinted at a truce between the two circuits.

McIlroy has probably been one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf and has openly slammed the series and its players ever since its inception. However, the Irishman seems to have softened his stance as he suggested a more inclusive approach for the betterment of the sport.

Speaking about the ongoing golf civil war, McIlroy said that the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit must sit down and talk as the sport is 'ripping itself apart'.

Rory McIlroy calls on talks between LIV Golf and PGA Tour

The Irishman has been the face of the PGA Tour in the PGA-LIV Golf rivalry. He spearheaded the American circuit’s campaign against the rebel league and even held meetings with players to rally support for his side. The Irishman openly criticized LIV Golf and its officials. However, he has softened his attack on the rival league and said that the 'ball is in [LIV’s] court'.

The ace golfer was speaking at St. Andrews on Wednesday when he said that 'everyone involved needs to sit down and work together'.’ McIlroy, who opened up on the debate at the Dunhill Links Championship, said that the ongoing antitrust lawsuit made the situation at hand tough.

The four-time major winner admitted there are numerous challenges and stated that the two sides must find a solution before the sport gets divided into two.

Speaking to reporters, Rory McIlroy said:

“I’ve always said there’s a time and place where everyone involved needs to sit down and work together. It’s very hard to do that right now with court cases going on. There’s a natural timeline to let things settle down a little bit."

"People can go into those meetings with a cooler head… If they want to come to the table and try to play nicely within the sandbox that’s already created, the opportunity is there.”

McIlroy also commented on the current ranking structure that doesn’t allow points for the defected players. The World No. 2 went back on his earlier opinion and said that LIV golfers deserved to get points. His comments come amid the rebel league players’ fight with the Official World Golf Ranking officials for their inclusion in the points system.

The Irishman also added that he wasn’t against LIV golfers being at the majors, even though he ridiculed the LIV by stating that they were 'making up their own rules'. McIlroy went on to state that he didn’t want a 'fractured game' and suggested a truce between the two sides.

He added:

“I don't want a fractured game. I never have. Golf is ripping itself apart right now, and that's no good for anyone. It's no good for the guys on the side of the traditional system, and it's no good for the guys on the other side. So yes, there is a time and a place for it [negotiation]."

"I just think right now, with where everything is, it's probably not the right time. But saying that, I don't think we can let it go too much longer. So, I'm all for everyone trying to figure something out.”

It should be noted that these comments from Rory McIlroy are a complete U-turn from his previous stand. He had earlier accused the controversial new series of 'breaking golf' and defended LIV golfers’ suspension from PGA Tour events.

The Irishman had also stated that the rebel league players didn’t belong to the majors.

