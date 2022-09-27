What is Rory Mcllroy's 'Make a Wish' count?

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as a young global star with an impressive resume of multiple titles and wins. The four-time major champion is one of only three players to win four majors by the age of 25.

With such a tall order of achievements, McIlroy is an idol for many young golf fans and players alike. Over the years, he has interacted with several children and teenagers suffering from critical illnesses through the 'Make A Wish' foundation.

For the unversed, 'Make A Wish' is a non-profit organization that works to fulfill the wishes of children between two-and-a-half to eighteen years of age diagnosed with a critical illness.

McIlroy has to his account several heartwarming stories of him meeting and interacting with the children. Although an exact count of how many wishes he has helped grant along with the 'Make A Wish' foundation is not available, a few stories of his interactions with young children are very heart-touching and moving.

Rory McIlroy meeting Killian O'Reilly and Tucker Dupont

Rory McIlroy and Killian O'Reilly

At the 2022 BMW Championships, Rory McIlroy played a hole with 19-year-old Killian O'Reilly at Wilmington Country Club.

O'Reilly is a passionate golfer who had studied McIlroy's "swing, attitude and his impact on the game." A very active child who played multiple sports, it became difficult for O'Reilly to play fast sports with time due to his cystic fibrosis. That's when he found golf, a comparatively less physically strenuous game.

For O'Reilly, Rory McIlroy was his biggest inspiration and hero.

"Rory will forever be my hero and biggest inspiration," he was quoted as saying.

In August this year, the young golfer got to play a tee shot in front of Rory McIlroy himself, surrounded by a cheering crowd. McIlroy seemed impressed with O'Reilly's skills. He said,

"To play the 15th hole and have Killian walk down there. Have him hit a shot, hit a hell of a shot too. 7-iron from 190, baby draw to like 12 feet. You know he was under a little bit of pressure there with the tee shot and he stepped up and hit a great shot."

This was not the only time that McIlroy fulfilled a young fan's wish. In 2012, along with the 'Make A Wish' foundation, he spent some one-on-one time with 13-year-old Tucker Dupont at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Dupont's first love was basketball, however, due to his aortic stenosis, which is a type of heart valve disease, his cardiologist advised him to not play contact sports anymore. Through this hard time, he soon discoverd a non-contact sport: golf. And with that a new hero in Rory McIlroy. Dupont said:

"I just like the way he carries himself. He never seems like he's mean. Seems like he's a nice guy."

When the 13-year-old Dupont was eating with his friends at his golf club's restaurant he saw something extremely surprising on TV. It was a message from Rory McIlroy himself! He invited Dupont to the Memorial Tournament in a very sweet message.

"Hi Tucker, Rory McIlroy here. I heard you are a big fan of golf and I'm hoping that you'll come spend some time with me on the practice range at the Memorial Tournament. Maybe you'll bring me some luck and even give me some tips,"

Ten days later, Dupont and his family arrived at Muirfield Village in Ohio in a limousine. Rory McIlroy spent some one-on-one time with him in the driving range. He also received a set of amazing gifts like McIlroy's bag, a "couple" of wedges that he used, and a signed pin flag from his US Open victory.

Rory McIlroy gave Dupont and his older brother Alexander, who suffered less severe heart issues at an early age, passes to watch the round from inside the ropes.

So, they not only got to see McIlroy but other golfing greats such as Ricky Fowler and Tiger Woods in action. Dupont also met with 'Golden Bear' Jack Niklaus.

He also hit a few shots in front of McIlroy, with the latter offering some tips to the young boy. The two discussed golf and life over some swings. According to ESPN, Dupont's father Richard said that McIlroy was "very easy to talk with". Speaking about his son's experience on McIlroy giving him tips, he said:

"He appreciated it. He listened to what Rory had to say. It was just a couple simple things. He knows that not too many people get that opportunity, so he was very honored to have that one-on-one treatment,"

It is indeed heartwarming to see world-class athletes spend time with young fans and provide them memories that will stay with them forever. Rory McIlroy, in particular, has stood out because of the way he interacted with these young kids by not just giving them advice but encouragement for the future as well.

