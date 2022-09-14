“So classy #Respect” – Here’s how golf fans reacted to Rory McIlroy’s interview after losing The Open to Cameron Smith 

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup on August 28. Defeating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler to the win, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup thrice. McIlroy came on camera with a broad smile after the victory and showcased how graceful he can be as a winner. However, it was no surprise that McIlroy, in the past, has showcased his classy side even in losses.

In July, Rory McIlroy lost the chance to win his fifth career major at the 150th Open Championship. He fell short in the final round. Playing on the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland, almost all major golf fans were rooting for him to win his first major in eight years. However, McIlroy was left to rue another missed opportunity.

His long major drought continued as he wasted a two-shot advantage in the final round. He was left dejected as Cameron Smith swooped in to take the win. He made six birdies on the back 9 and won his maiden major in stunning fashion. McIlroy finished two strokes behind in third place.

The 150th Open - Day Four

Rory McIlroy is a graceful loser, and the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews stood proof of the same. Despite suffering a significant loss, which could've ended a title win drought, the Northern Irish golfer picked himself up with ease and showed class by lauding his rival for the win. McIlroy went soft on himself and accepted his fate without making excuses for the loss.

Speaking only moments after the loss, Rory McIlroy stepped up and said it would've been a "different story" if he had capitalized on the "easier holes." He said:

"I felt like I didn't do much wrong today, but I didn't do much right either. It's just one of those days where I played a really controlled round of golf. I did what I felt like I needed to just apart from capitalizing on the easier holes - around the turn, nine, 12 and 14. If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it probably would have been a different story.”

McIlroy went on to congratulate Cameron Smith.

"But, look, I got beaten by a better player this week… To go out and shoot 64 to win an Open Championship at St. Andrews is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam, he's had an unbelievable week."

Fans laud Rory McIlroy's class

Many were surprised that McIlroy kept his composure despite having to watch as Smith charged up the leaderboard with five consecutive birdies. Smith destroyed the ace golfer's chances to end his drought. Yet, McIlroy remained calm and appreciative of the challenge like a good sport. This was picked up by fans online.

Fans were quick to react to McIlroy's interview. Many came forward to laud the player for keeping it "classy" despite being dejected by the loss. Stating that the ace golfer oozed professionalism in the interview, many pointed out that they were eager to see him win again.

Here's how fans reacted to Rory McIlroy's 'classy' interview after The Open loss

Rory McIlroy made a strong comeback as he won the FedEx Cup a month later. He defeated world number one Scottie Scheffler in the final round to take the win. The victory was even more special as it came amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. He also took the opportunity to take a jibe at the controversial series that now has Cameron Smith playing.

