"I hate what it's done to the game" - Rory McIlroy slams LIV Golf after winning PGA Tour championship

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup on Sunday, defeating world number one Scottie Scheffler in the final round. McIlroy became the first-ever three-time winner. After his win, the Northern Irish golfer slammed the controversial LIV Golf series.

McIlroy’s FedEx Cup win is his most important one yet as it comes amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. McIlroy, who has been rallying support for the PGA in recent weeks, maintained it and launched a fresh attack on the Saudi-backed league. Commenting on the debate post his win, the ace golfer said he “hates what it has done to the game of golf.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy recently spearheaded a series of meetings for the PGA. He and Tiger Woods held a players-only meeting to rally support for the American circuit series.

McIlroy on Sunday repeated that sentiment and described the PGA Tour as "the greatest place in the world to play golf." He said the FedEx Cup title win “meant an awful lot."

The Irish golfer continued his attack on the LIV Golf on Monday. Speaking on the back of his PGA Tour Championship win, Rory McIlroy delivered some more jabs to LIV Golf and golfers who chose to defect to the Saudi-backed league.

Speaking about the LIV Golf post his Tour Championship win, Rory McIlroy said:

"I hate what it's done to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. It's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth (for the BMW PGA Championship) in a couple weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. It just doesn't sit right with me… I feel strongly. I believe what I'm saying are the right things, and I think that when you believe what you're saying are the right things, you're happy to stick your neck out on the line."

Rory McIlroy calls the PGA Tour event a ‘spectacle’

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the only time Rory McIlroy spoke about the LIV Golf series over the weekend.

Soon after being presented as champion on Sunday, McIlroy stepped up and spoke in favor of the PGA Tour. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the ace golfer said it was an incredibly proud moment for him and the PGA Tour.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, McIlroy said:

"I believe in the game of golf; I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour. It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I've played all over the world…This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour."

The world number four further called the event a ‘spectacle’ and took a jab at the LIV Golf defectors, stating that he “cared least about money.”

He added:

"That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players in world going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that… I think out of anyone in the field, I care the least about the money. That’s probably it.”

Notably, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced significant changes to the existing Tour structure last week. Some of the most significant additions included McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ launch of a tech-infused Monday night golf league. McIlroy strongly backed the PGA Tour overhaul, which ensures an increased prize purse for golfers.

