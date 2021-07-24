What is John Cena's Make-A-Wish Count?

When you think of John Cena, you think of a man who lives by the values of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, the Leader of the Cenation, a 16-time WWE World Champion, a polarizing superstar. But outside of all of that, there is a side to John Cena that can only truly be admired.

John Cena loves giving back, especially to those who are critically sick and hope to meet their heroes one day. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, many children between ages two-and-a-half and 18 years get to meet their WWE heroes.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization created in 1980 to give the seriously ill the opportunity to meet their idols. For 41 years, it has been making children's dreams come true. Sue Aitchison, who was the recipient of the Warrior Awards at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, is a key organizer for WWE superstars to grant those wishes.

How many wishes has John Cena granted?

John Cena, like his work ethic for WWE, is prolific when it comes to granting wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Overall, he has granted over 650 wishes, making him the leading celebrity to gift the most wishes for the foundation. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Cena was granting wishes, as seen below when Cena visited a 7-year-old battling a life-threatening illness. Cena took the time to visit him and grant the life-changing wish. A true hero in our eyes.

It is an incredible feat for John Cena, who seems to be working all the time, whether it is in the ring, or in a movie. It will certainly be tough to match Cena's passion for granting wishes.

When did John Cena grant his first Make-A-Wish?

The Leader of the Cenation granted his first-ever Make-A-Wish request in 2004, during his Doctor of Thuganomics days on SmackDown. Even then, he was seen as a hero to many.

Jim Ross, speaking on Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson, mentioned:

"Cena was special, even then [2006] on his Make-A-Wish, he believed in it. A lot of guys we would go to, to do Make-A-Wishes didn’t have John’s commitment. I’ve always admired John for many things but his commitment to the Make-A-Wish kids, these terminally ill children was really really special," Jim Ross said. [h/t Inside The Ropes]

