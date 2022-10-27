Tiger Woods’ top 5 wins ranked

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers ever to live. He is one of the most successful golfers to pick up a club, with very few matching his prolific outputs. Since he went pro in 1996, he's been the face of the sport. He's had a nearly unprecedented success, resulting in 82 wins, tied for the most all-time.

Not all wins are created equal, though. A win in the Masters is more impressive than a friendly or lesser tournament. Over his illustrious career, he's amassed quite a few wildly remarkable wins. Here are the ones that stand out.

The most impressive wins for Tiger Woods' electric career

5) 2008 US Open

In 2008, the star golfer suffered a serious leg injury, but he did not let that stop him. No one has ever won with a single leg, though he technically had two. Still, the fact that he shot so well with such a debilitating injury is impressive.

It took a playoff against Rocco Mediate to win, but it remains one of his most impressive wins.

4) 2000 US Open

Sometimes, a challenger arises that no one quite expects. That's what happened in 2000 with Bob May. Unfortunately, for May, Woods proved superior once again. He even said it was one of the most exciting wins he had had:

“This was my most exciting major from a player’s standpoint. Usually you can just kind of cruise in with pars and win. That wasn’t going to be the case today.”

May took the golfer to a three-hole playoff before ultimately losing.

3) 2007 PGA Championship

If Woods had just landed one shot that lipped out, this might have been one of the most impressive performances in the history of golf. That miss allowed him to shoot 63. Had he shot 62, he would have been the first to shoot that low in any of the four Grand Slam events. It just barely missed, though.

Still, shooting 63 in this tournament for the golfer was a huge accomplishment- one of his best.

2) 1997 Masters

This was one of the star golfer's first real tests. He turned pro in 1996, just a year before this tournament. He also came into the ninth hole four over, which didn't exactly indicate that he'd be victorious. By the end of it, he had won with relative ease. It should have warned those who might not have expected him to become one of golf's best. He was, at the time, the youngest Masters winner.

1) 2019 Masters

The Masters - Final Round

It may not have been his most dominant showing. It may also not have been his best overall performance. The Masters win Woods secured in 2019 is undoubtedly his most impressive feat. The golfer had recently dealt with a laundry list of health issues. Just two years before the tournament, he wasn't even sure if his career would continue.

Woods came into the tournament on a high, shooting 65 at Augusta the week before, but his health and confidence were shaky.

At the end of the tournament, he stood above a field of top competitors like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, both of whom came into the end of the tournament feeling great about their chances.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

