Tiger Woods vs Rocco Mediate: What happened during the legendary sudden death 18-hole playoff?

Tiger Woods is one of the best golfers ever. Many would argue he's the best to ever do it. He's won numerous titles, matches, awards and so much more. When he calls it a day, he'll go down as one of the most decorated athletes of all time.

Golfers, and other athletes, like Woods tend to be able to do things others can't do and spectators can't imagine. About 14 years ago, Woods did something like that.

Woods was just 32 when he faced off with Rocco Mediate, who was bidding to become the oldest US Open winner at the age of 45.

The two golfers were engaged in an 18-hole playoff sudden death match, with the winner to win the prestigious tournament. Woods got off to a rough start that tournament, perhaps due to a recent knee surgery. It was remarkable that he was even able to play the US Open that year.

Frys.com Open - Round Three

Woods began the day with a double bogey and finished one over par, which was not a good start for the golfer.

Mediate had a less up and down tournament, while his opponent started the second day with another double bogey. Woods would eventually turn it around and get right back to the top of the leaderboard with Mediate.

Woods got to within one shot of Mediate on the 18th hole and had to hit one of the most iconic shots of his career just to tie.

Woods nailed the roughly 12-foot putt and celebrated emphatically, but the work was not yet done. He forced a playoff with Mediate, who missed a putt to allow Woods to sneak back into it.

In the sudden-death playoff, the two went back and forth, despite one of them being the top-ranked golfer in the world and the other not in the top 100.

Tiger Woods grabbed the upper hand on the final hole and waited as Mediate was forced to try a nearly impossible shot to tie again. Unfortunately for him, he missed, and the rest is history.

How many accolades does Tiger Woods have?

That epic battle alone is testament to the fact that the winner was one of the best golfers ever, and his accolades back that up.

Tiger Woods is tied for first in PGA Tour wins. He's second in men's championships all time. He has been the Player of the Year and the PGA Tour Player of the Year a record 11 times, setting him apart from most golfers.

He's also a nine-time Byron Nelson Award winner. The Vardon Trophy is awarded to the scoring leader in golf, which Tiger Woods has won nine times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far