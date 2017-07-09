Thai 14-year-old becomes youngest Ladies European Tour winner

Most people go their whole life without winning a professional golf tournament. Atthaya Thitikul has achieved it at 14 years old.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 15:22 IST

Atthaya Thitikul became the youngest winner on the Ladies European Tour at 14

What were you doing when you were 14; studying for exams, playing video games, winning professional golf tournaments?

For most people the latter was probably not the case, but it is for Atthaya Thitikul – the Thai teenager who topped the leaderboard at the Ladies European Thailand Championship on Sunday.

Aged just 14 years, four months and 19 days, Thitikul made history at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in her native country by becoming the youngest winner on the Ladies European Tour.

Her victory broke the record held by two-time major winner Lydia Ko, who triumphed in her first event on the Tour at the 2013 New Zealand Women's Open aged 15.

She's done it! Atthaya Thitikul has become the youngest ever winner on the Ladies European Tour aged 14 years, 4 months & 19 days! #LETC2017 pic.twitter.com/jNqSavo44A — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) July 9, 2017

"I was so excited out there," Thitikul said in a post-event interview. "It makes me happy and proud. This trophy I will give to Thailand and the Thai people."

In her first appearance on the Tour, Thitikul finished on five-under for the tournament after a level-par fourth round, two shots clear of second-placed Ana Menendez.

However, as the promising teenager is still an amateur, the prize money of €45,000 went to Menendez.