"Sometimes s**t happens" - Anthony Kim opens up on disappointing performance at LIV Golf Andalucia

Anthony Kim was participating in LIV Golf Andalucia at the Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande. After the event, the LIV Golf wildcard opened up about his performance at the event in Spain.

LIV Golf Andalucia turned out to be a dramatic event over the weekend with popular pros like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka fighting for the title. Ultimately, it was Talor Gooch who came out on top

Kim ended LIV Golf Andalucia in 52nd place with a total 13-over par score after three rounds. The golfer shared his thoughts about this finish on Instagram.

"Thanks @livgolf_league SPAIN 4 hosting such a great event and even though things didn't work out as I planned was still grateful to play in front of the Spanish fans. As many of you know that follow me, I have been putting in a lot of work and unfortunately wasn't able to show it."

Anthony Kim also reflected on his performance.

"Sometimes s**t happens that out of our control & this was 1 of them & regardless of my scores I did the best I could a finished the golf tournament as it was looking about 20% l even would tee off on Friday..."

Take a look at the golfer's post on his Instagram profile:

This was Anthony Kim's 10th start of the LIV Golf season. The golfer is yet to score a win or secure a top 10 position in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's 2025 season.

How did Anthony Kim perform at 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia?

Anthony Kim opened the first round in Real Club Valderrama with back-to-back bogeys on holes 7 and 8, followed by a birdie on hole 9. He scored another set of bogeys on holes 2 and 3.

Kim scored a total five bogeys, two birdies and one double bogey in the first round of LIV Golf Andalucia, finishing the first 18 holes with 5-over par 76. In the second round, Kim attempted a comeback and finished with a 2-over par 73.

Anthony Kim's third round was full of setbacks. The golfer scored a double bogey on the par 4 hole 16, followed by a birdie on hole 17, and a bogey on hole 18.

Kim scored another bogey on hole 6, followed by a double bogey on the par 4 hole 7. He then scored two more birdies and one more bogey, finishing with a total 6 over par 77 score.

After 54 holes of competition, Kim finished LIV Golf Andalucia in Sotogrande with 13-over par 226 (overall score 76-73-77).

