Who won LIV Golf Andalucia 2025? Final leaderboard explored?

This year's LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande came to its conclusion on Sunday, July 13. After the final round, it was Talor Gooch who came out on top.

Golfers of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league were competing at the venue in Spain. After 54 holes of play, Gooch won this tournament with a total score of 8-under par.

During the final round of LIV Golf Andalucia, the Smash GC ace started with a bogey. For the next four holes, Gooch scored consistent pars.

On holes 6 and 7, Gooch managed a bogey and a birdie, respectively. LIV Golf Andalucia then witnessed Gooch secure a birdie on the 557-yard par 5 hole 11.

The golfer scored another bogey on par 4 hole 14, followed by a birdie on par 3 hole 15. Gooch scored another birdie on the 536 yard par 5 hole 17, concluding the back nine with a par on hole 18.

In the final round of LIV Golf Andalucia, Gooch scored 1-under par 70. With a total score of 8-under par 205 (overall 69-66-70), the Smash GC ace clinched the tournament title at Real Club Valderrama.

Home favorite Jon Rahm finished second, one shot behind. Abraham Ancer secured third with an overall score of -5.

Exploring LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 Final leaderboard

Here's a detailed look at the final leaderboard of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia. Take a look:

1 — Talor Gooch (-8)

2 — Jon Rahm (-7)

3 — Abraham Ancer (-5)

T4 — Matt Jones (-4)

T4 — Tom McKibbin (-4)

T4 — Branden Grace (-4)

T7 — Cameron Tringale (-2)

T7 — Cameron Smith (-2)

T7 — Dustin Johnson (-2)

T10 — Sebastian Muñoz (-1)

T10 — Jason Kokrak (-1)

T10 — Sergio Garcia (-1)

T10 — Jinichiro Kozuma (-1)

T10 — Patrick Reed (-1)

T15 — Sam Horsfield (E)

T15 — Richard Bland (E)

T15 — Brendan Steele (E)

T15 — Adrian Meronk (E)

T19 — Charles Howell Ill (E)

T19 — Thomas Pieters (+1)

T19 — David Puig (+1)

T19 — Danny Lee (+1)

T23 — Josele Ballester (+2)

T23 — Anirban Lahiri (+2)

T23 — Bubba Watson (+2)

T23 — Harold Varner III (+2)

T23 — Joaquin Niemann (+2)

T23 — Phil Mickelson (+2)

T23 — Tyrrell Hatton (+2)

T30 — Charl Schwartzel (+3)

T30 — Bryson DeChambeau (+3)

T32 — Lucas Herbert (+4)

T32 — Caleb Surratt (+4)

T32 — Ian Poulter (+4)

T32 — Chieh-Po Lee (+4)

T32 — Paul Casey (+4)

T32 — Brooks Koepka (+4)

T32 — Andy Ogletree (+4)

T32 — Lee Westwood (+4)

T32 — Martin Kaymer (+4)

T41 — Graeme McDowell (+5)

T41 — Mito Pereira (+5)

T41 — Kevin Na (+5)

T41 — Peter Uihlein (+5)

T45 — Henrik Stenson (+6)

T45 — Louis Oosthuizen (+6)

T45 — Ben Campbell (+6)

48 — Carlos Ortiz (+7)

49 — Frederik Kjettrup (+8)

50 — Marc Leishman (+10)

51 — Dean Burmester (+11)

52 — Anthony Kim (+13)

53 — Yubin Jang (+14)

54 — Luis Masaveu (+15)

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More