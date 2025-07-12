LIV Golf Andalucia Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of LIV Golf Andalucia will be taking place on Sunday, July 13, at Real Club Valderrama. It is going to be a usual shotgun start that will be kicking off at 11:35 a.m. local time. Thus, each hole will be teed off at a single point in time by golfers paired in a group of three. Interestingly, on hole 1, two groups will tee off simultaneously.

One of the groups that will tee off on Hole 1 will be the leaders. In this group, Branden Grace (currently in third place with a score of two-under par), Dustin Johnson (currently in second place with a total score of three-under par), and Talor Gooch (currently in first place with a total score of seven-under par) will be together.

Along with this tee group, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, and Jinichiro Kozuma will begin round three on hole 1. This group will be the first to tee off, with the leaders' tee group following 11 minutes later, at 11:46 AM. Here's a glance at the list of tee times given by the LIV Golf Communication Golf X page.

Talor Gooch has maintained his commanding lead at the LIV Golf Andalucia since Round 1, and he heads into the final round with a four-shot margin over Dustin Johnson.

LIV Golf Andalucia's Round 3 tee groups explored

LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Three - Source: Getty

Here's a comprehensive look at each group and hole they'll be starting their competition at LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday, July 13:

Hole 1

Patrick Reed (-1)

Jon Rahm (-1)

Jinichiro Kozuma (-1)

Leaders (Teeing off at 11:46 a.m. local time)

Branden Grace (-2)

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Talor Gooch (-7)

Hole 2

Bryson DeChambeau (E)

Sergio Garcia (E)

Abraham Ancer (E)

Hole 3

Adrian Meronk (+1)

Tom McKibbin (+1)

Cameron Smith (E)

Hole 4

Tyrrell Hatton (+2)

Ben Cambell (+1)

Jason Kokrak (+1)

Hole 5

Brendan Steele (+2)

David Puig (+2)

Phil Mickelson (+2)

Hole 6

Cameron Tringale (+2)

Matt Jones (+2)

Sam Horsfield (+2)

Hole 7

Joaquin Niemann (-2)

Richard Bland (-1)

Sebastian Muñoz (E)

Hole 8

Thomas Pieters (+3)

Charles Howell III (+3)

Harold Varner III (+3)

Hole 9

Lee Westwood (+4)

Brooks Koepka (+4)

Martin Kaymer (+3)

Hole 10 (Teeing off at 11:46 a.m. local time)

Peter Uihlein (+3)

Danny Lee (+3)

Bubba Watson (+3)

Hole 11

Louis Oosthuizen (+4)

Andy Ogletree (+4)

Chieh-Po Lee (+4)

Hole 12

Charl Schwartzel (+4)

Kevin Na (+4)

Anirban Lahiri (+4)

Hole 13

Graeme McDowell (+5)

Ian Poulter (+4)

Paul Casey (+4)

Hole 14

Yubin Jang (+6)

Caleb Surratt (+5)

Mito Pereira (+5)

Hole 15

Anthony Kim (+7)

Josele Basllester (+6)

Lucas Herbert (+6)

Hole 16

Dean Burmester (+9)

Henrik Stenson (+7)

Frederik Kjettrup (+7)

Hole 17

Marc Leishman (+11)

Carlos Ortiz (+10)

Luis Masaveu (+10)

