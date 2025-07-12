Who is leading LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of LIV Golf Andalucia ended some time ago at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. After 36 holes of play, a solo leader is currently headlining the event with a four-stroke margin.
This week, popular pros in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's roster are fighting for the top spot in the tournament hosted in Spain. Today, after the second round, Talor Gooch is currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard.
After playing 36 holes of LIV Golf Andalucia, Gooch's total stands at 7 under par. In the second round, the Smash GC ace started with a bogey on the opening hole. Gooch then scored four birdies and one more bogey on the front nine.
The golfer secured three more birdies, including a stretch of consecutive two, finishing Round 2 with a total 5 under par 66. The LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard has Dustin Johnson standing on solo second with a total of 3 under par.
Trailing the 4Aces GC icon is Branden Grace, who stands solo third with a total of 2 under par after 36 holes of the contest. After day 2, Bryson DeChambeau stands at T7, Phil Mickelson stands at T15, and Brooks Koepka stands T32 on the LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard.
LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 Round 2 full leaderboard explored
Here's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia after Round 2 on Saturday:
- 1 — Talor Gooch (-7)
- 2 — Dustin Johnson (-3)
- 3 — Branden Grace (-2)
- T4 — Jinichiro Kozuma (-1)
- T4 — Jon Rahm (-1)
- T4 — Patrick Reed (-1)
- T7 — Abraham Ancer (E)
- T7 — Bryson DeChambeau (E)
- T7 — Sergio Garcia (E)
- T7 — Cameron Smith (E)
- T11 — Tom McKibbin (+1)
- T11 — Adrian Meronk (+1)
- T11 — Jason Kokrak (+1)
- T11 — Ben Campbell (+1)
- T15 — Tyrrell Hatton (+2)
- T15 — Phil Mickelson (+2)
- T15 — David Puig (+2)
- T15 — Brendan Steele (+2)
- T15 — Sam Horsfield (+2)
- T15 — Matt Jones (+2)
- T15 — Cameron Tringale (+2)
- T15 — Richard Bland (+2)
- T25 — Harold Varner III (+3)
- T25 — Charles Howell Ill (+3)
- T25 — Thomas Pieters (+3)
- T25 — Bubba Watson (+3)
- T25 — Danny Lee (+3)
- T25 — Peter Uihlein (+3)
- T25 — Martin Kaymer (+3)
- T32 — Brooks Koepka (+4)
- T32 — Lee Westwood (+4)
- T32 — Chieh-Po Lee (+4)
- T32 — Andy Ogletree (+4)
- T32 — Louis Oosthuizen (+4)
- T32 — Anirban Lahiri (+4)
- T32 — Kevin Na (+4)
- T32 — Charl Schwartzel (+4)
- T32 — Paul Casey (+4)
- T32 — lan Poulter (+4)
- T42 — Graeme McDowell (+5)
- T42 — Mito Pereira (+5)
- T42 — Caleb Surratt (+5)
- T45 — Yubin Jang (+6)
- T45 — Lucas Herbert (+6)
- T45 — Josele Ballester (+6)
- T48 — Anthony Kim (+7)
- T48 — Frederik Kjettrup (+7)
- T48 — Henrik Stenson (+7)
- 51 — Dean Burmester (+9)
- T52 — Luis Masaveu (+10)
- T52 — Carlos Ortiz (+10)
- 54 — Marc Leishman (+11)