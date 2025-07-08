Where is LIV Golf Andalucía 2025 being played? Venue explored

In July 2023, LIV Golf Andalucía was introduced on the tour. The 2025 edition of the tournament will begin on July 11 at the famous Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande (San Roque), Cádiz, Spain. The course has a rich history and is commonly referred to as the Augusta of Europe. Talking about this course, here's all you need to know about it.

Ad

Real Club Valderrama was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1974. In the mid-1980s, Jaime Ortiz-Patiño took ownership of the course, which has subsequently undergone significant improvement. The course has had a global impact on the golf world, having hosted the inaugural European Ryder Cup in 1997. Aside from that, the course was home to the Volvo Masters for thirty years (1998–2008).

Real Club Valderrama has hosted many tournaments, including Andalucía Masters, Spanish Open, and WGC-American Express events. The course has a par-71 layout and measures around 7,010 yards in total. It also includes some fantastic hallmark holes, such as La Cascada (4th hole, par 5, 564 yards) and the iconic amphitheater-style (17th hole, 536 yards).

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf Andalucía will follow the standard LIV Golf format, i.e., 54-hole stroke-play shotgun starting with 54 players. Talking about the 2024 edition of the tournament, Sergio García won the whole thing as an individual, while Fireballs GC won the team title after a playoff.

The competition will provide an excellent opportunity for golfers competing in the forthcoming Open Championship to further refine their skills. After all, the course is short by modern championship standards, requires accurate shot-making, and clever club selection, and encourages innovation.

Ad

What is the team power ranking for the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía?

LIV Golf Invitational - Andalucia - Day One - Source: Getty

The 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía will have a total purse of $25 million. The tournament winner will be awarded $4 million, while the winning team will receive $3 million. LIV Golf just released the power rankings for the teams competing in the LIV Golf Andalucía. Talking about the power rankings, here is a look at them:

Ad

CRUSHERS GC LEGION XIII TORQUE GC STINGER GC FIREBALLS GC RIPPER GC 4ACES GC CLEEKS GOLF CLUB SMASH GC RANGEGOATS GC IRON HEADS GC HYFLYERS GC MAJESTICKS GC

If Crushers GC wins LIV Golf Andalucía, they will tie the record for four consecutive team victories, which was originally set by 4Aces in 2022. Bryson DeChambeau and his squad have not stopped since the LIV Golf Dallas, and they have been outstanding. Grushers GC lost a close playoff against Fireballs GC in the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia, so it's apparent they'll be eager for a rebound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More