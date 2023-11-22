LIV Golf will return in 2024 to several locations where they were successful last season. One example of the same is Real Club Valderrama in Spain, which Greg Norman described as "one of the most historic and well-regarded courses in the world."

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, appeared to be very pleased to return to Real Club Valderrama after the circuit unveiled its 2024 schedule. According to the institution's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Greg Norman said this:

"Real Club Valderrama is not only one of the best courses in Europe – it is one of the most historic and well-regarded courses in the world. Coming off the heels of a hugely successful event in 2023, we could not be happier to have our multi-year partnership with Andalucía as we continue to build new LIV Golf memories and traditions in southern Spain."

The club's authorities also expressed their delight at the return of LIV Golf Andalucia, scheduled for July 2024. Javier Reviriego, CEO of Real Club Valderrama said:

“Once again, we are delighted to be hosting the top players in the World at our Club. Our members and fans greatly enjoyed the new LIV format and following stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson or Cam Smith, to name just a few."

"I want to thank LIV Golf for trusting Real Club Valderrama to deliver the only tournament on the schedule to be played in Continental Europe and to the Junta de Andalucia for their great support. I have no doubt that next years’ event will have huge impact in our community and that fans from all over Spain will enjoy a great show and highest caliber of golf," he added.

Real Club Valderrama is located in Sotogrande, Andalucia and is one of the best known golf courses in the world. It was founded in 1974 and has hosted many important tournaments, such as the Andalucia Masters, the Volvo Masters and the WGC-American Express Championship.

But the highlight of its history was hosting the 1997 edition of the Ryder Cup. It was the first edition of the event held in continental Europe and had the added attraction of the victorious European team being captained by Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros.

LIV Golf 2024 schedule at a glance

The 2024 LIV Golf will have 14 events and will be played in at least eight countries. The final two events, the Individual Championship and Team Championship, are yet to be determined.

The circuit kicks off with the Mayakoba, Mexico and Las Vegas tournaments, both in February. Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong will follow in March. In April, it will be the turn of a yet-to-be-determined venue in the United States and the much-anticipated venue of Adelaide.

In May, there will be only one tournament (Singapore) while in June, LIV Golf will visit two American locations (Nashville and Houston). July will see play in Andalucia and Great Britain, while in August, the circuit will return to the United States to play in Greenbrier.

The circuit will close with the Individual Championship and the Team Championship at venues yet to be specified.