Who won LIV Golf Andalucia? Final leaderboard explored

LIV Golf Andalucia was the latest event for the breakaway tour, as they have continued to expand their schedule this year and move more globally. Andalucia had excellent competition and a rousing crowd to further showcase how much the world cares about golf. This weekend featured a few golfers in excellent form, with one earning his third LIV title. Here's what happened this weekend.

LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard and takeaways

Here's how the LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard looked after the final putt:

Win: Talor Gooch, -12, $4,000,000

2: Bryson DeChambeau, -11, $2,250,000

3: Brooks Koepka, -9, $1,500,000

4: Sebastian Munoz, -6, $1,000,000

T-5: Jason Kokrak, -5, $703,333

T-5: David Puig, -5, $703,333

T-5: Patrick Reed, -5, $703,333

T-8: Dustin Johnson, -3, $495,000

T-8: Cameron Tringale, -3, $496,000

T-10: Joaquin Niemann, -2, $402,500

T-10: Sergio Garcia, -2, $402,500

T-12: Ian Poulter, -1, $360,000

T-12: Cameron Smith, -1, $360,000

T-14: Matt Jones, E, $296,000

T-14: Carlos Ortiz, E, $296,000

T-14: Dean Burmester, E, $296,000

T-14: Thomas Pieters, E, $296,000

T-14: Mito Pereira, E, $296,000

T-19: Paul Casey, +1, $250,000

T-19: Laurie Canter, +1, $250,000

T-19: Abraham Ancer, +1, $250,000

22: Brendan Steele, +2, $230,000

T-23: Louis Oothuizen, +3, $208,750

T-23: Richard Bland, +3, $208,750

T-23: Phil Mickelson, +3, $208,750

T-23: Pat Perez, +3, $208,750

T-27: Marc Leishman, +4, $187,500

T-27: Kevin Na, +4, $187,500

T-27: Lee Westwood, +4, $187,500

T-27: Scott Vincent, +4, $187,500

T-31: Branden Grace, +5, $167,500

T-31: Henrik Stenson, +5, $167,500

T-31: Danny Lee, +5, $167,500

T-31: Bubba Watson, +5, $167,500

35: Bernd Weisberger, +6, $155,000

T-36: James Piot, +7, $148,750

T-36: Martin Kaymer, +7, $148,750

T-38: Charl Schwartzel, +8, $140,000

T-38: Graeme McDowell, +8, $140,000

T-38: Anirban Lahiri, +8, $140,000

T-38: Eugenio Chacarra, +8, $140,000

T-38: Harold Varner III, +8, $140,000

43: Peter Uihlein, +10, $132,500

44: Matthew Wolff, +12, $130,000

T-45: Charles Howell III, +14, $126,250

T-45: Jediah Morgan, +14, $126,250

47: Chase Koepka, +15, $122,500

48: Sihwan Kim, +17, $120,000

On the team side of things, here's how the leaderboard looked:

Win: Torque GC, -16, $3,000,000

2: RangeGoats, -11, $1,500,000

3: Crushers, -7, $500,000

Bryson DeChambeau has been in really solid form of late and that continued this weekend at Andalucia. He didn't quite have enough to top Talor Gooch, but he still earned a firm solo second-place finish and earned over $2 million.

Brooks Koepka, who recently won the PGA Championship, was also in good form yet again today. He shot nine-under par to earn a solo third-place finish.

Cameron Smith didn't produce his best stuff today as the former World No. 3 golfer finished just one under par at LIV Golf Andalucia. Ian Poulter tied with him and Sergio Garcia finished a stroke above them.

Cameron Smith at Andalucia

LIV Golf Andalucia will be followed in a few weeks at Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club there.

