"We felt like it was going to be about two years roughly" - Phil Mickelson breaks silence, shares thoughts on the groundbreaking PGA x LIV merger

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger shocked the world when it happened, and that may or may not have included Phil Mickelson. It came out of nowhere, but after he finally broke his silence, it seemed as if the legendary golfer wasn't taken by surprise. In fact, he expected something like this to eventually happen.

Mickelson said (via ABC News):

"I would say I felt appreciation that we got to this point where we're working together because it makes me confident with where the game of golf is headed in the future. We felt like it was going to be about two years roughly before we got to that point. It took a year and a half or six months quicker than I thought it would be."

He continued, saying that all players who were on LIV Golf are excited about the future and where the sport is headed:

"Also, a lot of the changes that have been made because of LIV were all very [appreciated], both on the LIV Tour as well as the PGA Tour, and we're happy for the guys out there that they're having some positive changes there, as well."

He even went so far as to say this was the plan and that Greg Norman, who helped form the controversial tour, had told them as much:

"Everything over the last couple of years that we've been told by Greg and everybody on LIV has come to fruition, so we have a lot of confidence in what they have been saying to us. We don't really feel the need to publicly posture our position. There's really no need for us to talk about things publicly but to just let it play out."

When asked if he'd consider returning to the PGA Tour now that LIV members can reapply for membership, he hesitated. He said that he wouldn't confirm or deny that, but said that the player experience at LIV was far superior.

He believes a lot of the challenges for playing on the Tour have been fixed with LIV:

"I just can't envision a better scenario for me as a player than playing out here on LIV."

Without saying as much, it doesn't seem like Phil Mickelson has any interest in rejoining the PGA Tour. While the future is up in the air, Greg Norman seems to believe that LIV will remain a functioning tour despite the merger. Mickelson seems to believe so as well.

Phil Mickelson and others excited by merger

Phil Mickelson isn't the only player excited about the future now that the PGA Tour LIV Golf rivalry is seemingly over. Dustin Johnson, who many PGA stars miss the most, said:

"I'm excited for the future. I think with this agreement, the only thing that's going to happen is LIV is going to get even better than what it is now, which it's already great. I'm happy exactly where I am, and I'm definitely not looking to play more golf than I'm playing now, that's for sure."

He, too, seems to be less interested in rejoining the PGA Tour, but is excited nonetheless.

