“Because he's the hero Golf deserves” - Fans react as Greg Norman's name goes missing from PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf just entered a shocking and unprecedented merger. For basically forever, the tour has had an essential monopoly on the game of golf. Other leagues popped up but didn't last. LIV was different, though, and it looked as if it was here to stay. Now, it certainly is after merging with PGA to form a great new league with the DP World Tour as well.

CEO and head of LIV Golf Greg Norman's name was not mentioned in the merger. The merger officially is between PGA and PIF, which is the funding behind the rebel tour. Norman, though he's been intimately involved with the creation and upkeep of LIV, seems to be absent from the merger.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🦈 No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger. No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger. 🚨🦈❌ No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger.

This is surprising, but it could be a sign of humility. This is what Norman wanted for so long, continuously saying that the two tours could co-exist and would need to come to some sort of agreement. Now, they have. Nevertheless, his omission has fans buzzing.

Fans react to Greg Norman's omission in PGA Tour/LIV Golf merger

Many fans were surprised by Norman's humility. Many expected the brazen CEO to try and be front and center during this monumental merger, but he's not.

Jack @jackrenezuli1 @NUCLRGOLF Greg is actually surprising me with his humility here. If I see him I’d be all over this and taking credit for it, speaks a lot to his dedication to his players and truly the whole game. He just won the golf war @NUCLRGOLF Greg is actually surprising me with his humility here. If I see him I’d be all over this and taking credit for it, speaks a lot to his dedication to his players and truly the whole game. He just won the golf war

Others believe it doesn't matter if he's present since the merger proves that he is now victorious in his pursuit of changing the game of golf.

Another one compared him to Batman in the 2008 film The Dark Knight. In this film, Batman is called the hero that Gotham needs. In this case, Norman is evidently the hero that golf needs.

Bobo @Bobomeister74 @NUCLRGOLF Because he's the hero Golf deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight. @NUCLRGOLF Because he's the hero Golf deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.

Another believes that Norman can reside peacefully in the shadows since he knows how well he did and that what he achieved will change the sport forever. As many put it, he won.

Brandon allen @Wc1614 @NUCLRGOLF @SharkGregNorman knows what he did. He made this happen. His dream came true and he should be extremely happy @NUCLRGOLF @SharkGregNorman knows what he did. He made this happen. His dream came true and he should be extremely happy

One fan credited Norman with making this happen and believes golfers, whether LIV Golf or PGA Tour, will be better for it.

LivGolfIsFlippinAwesome @rosesareredson @NUCLRGOLF Greg already did his job, open your eyes. He was the path to the players!!!!!! @NUCLRGOLF Greg already did his job, open your eyes. He was the path to the players!!!!!!

A commenter went so far as to say that everyone in this scenario, from Greg Norman to Jay Monahan and from Phil Mickelson to Jon Rahm, will benefit.

eznark @eznark NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🦈 No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger. No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger. 🚨🦈❌ No mention of LIV front man Greg Norman in the PGA Tour/LIV Merger. Everyone wins! twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/stat… Everyone wins! twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/stat…

This is a monumental merger and it will take place officially next year. Until then, the leagues will remain separate and the seasons won't be affected. It remains unclear how this will go moving forward, but it has been stated that disbarred LIV members can reapply for membership on PGA or DP World once the season concludes.

Greg Norman may have won the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Norman set out to change golf and came up with LIV. It was controversial and there was almost never a guaranteed future. Now, it's a part of the new super-league coming in 2024.

